Best precious metals IRA companies of 2022: Comparison, fees

(Pocket-lint) - Disclaimer: We may receive a referral fee from some of the companies featured in this article. This article does not constitute financial advice. Refer to a professional for financial advice.

As your retirement is fast approaching, you might be looking for ways to protect the value of your life savings. After all, recent events have shown to everyone that not everything is as safe and secure as far as the economy is concerned.

Gold and precious metals have turned out to be rather stable investment options today and you can own them in bulk with the help of a precious metals Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Your choice of which IRA company to do business with will determine just how much of your IRA you can utilise.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

And that does beg the question: how do you pick the best possible choice for the best precious metals IRA company? Choosing one is not exactly that difficult. All you have to do is to remember several considerations first.

Top 5 precious metals IRA companies at a glance

Having a precious metals IRA can get downright expensive at times. As such, any company that offers optimal pricing for their services and fees can make for an ideal option, especially for beginners. This is where Augusta Precious Metals comes into play by offering simple, straightforward, and downright transparent pricing.

This family-owned company has been in the industry since 2012 and has been rated consistently high by agencies such as the Business Consumers Alliance. What makes Augusta trustworthy is their insistence on laying down everything that you can expect expense-wise when doing business with them. From setup to annual maintenance, you will get acquainted with what you are paying for and for how much when doing business with the company.

Further bolstering their assurance of fair pricing is guarantees of giving your money back if you are not satisfied with their work as well as price protection for new IRA owners. They also feature a dedicated buyback program so you can get the funding you need in exchange for a portion of the gold that you own.

If there were any flaws with the company, it would be their limited options for platinum and palladium, as well as a high investment minimum.

Pros:

Cost-effective fee structure

A high degree of transparency

Fair pricing for all purchases

Cons:

Limited palladium or platinum options (if available)

No online purchase option

High investment minimum

Click here for free gold IRA kit

This company has the trappings of a fairly dependable precious metals IRA company by offering a solid selection of silver, gold, and platinum coins and bullion, and reasonable pricing. However, where American Hartford Gold stands out the most is its customer service.

Various reviews have pointed out that the staff of the company are not only knowledgeable but highly personable. They have been known to take their time in listening to customer complaints, and then finding a solution that is quite responsive to the problem. It also helps that their support line is available on a near 24/7 basis. This way, clients can transact with the company regardless of which time zone they live in.

Apart from its customer service, American Hartford Gold has also made a name for itself with its investor education program. Instead of pushing you to do something like setting up an IRA or buying gold, the staff would rather provide you with the information you need to make a fairly-informed investment decision.

Topping things off is a variable fee structure. This means that whatever you have to pay for doing business with American Hartford Gold every year is directly proportional to how often you use your IRA.

Pros:

24/7 customer support

Excellent customer service

Extensive investor education

Low investment minimum at $10K

Cons:

No price list on their online pages

Comparatively slow transaction speeds

No shipping option outside of the US

Click here for free gold IRA kit

Learning all that you can about what you are investing before you make an investment is always a welcome advantage. This is where Goldco stands out the most as its investor education program can provide investors with information in an organised yet easy-to-understand format. In theory, this should make any client more confident with their decisions.

Founded in 2006, Goldco has developed a uniquely academic approach to IRA investments. They call this a "white-glove service" where the company assigns a specialist to every client to guide them through each step of a process or with their investment decisions. Aside from that, every client is given access to an entire library of content including guides, e-books, videos, and seminars to help them get the hang of investing in precious metals with their IRAs.

That being said, Goldco is not exactly as forthcoming when it comes to its fees. If you want to know exactly how much their services and products will set you back along with fees and other charges, you will have to contact them through the company hotline. Despite that, every other service offered by Goldco is seamless and can be completed within days. That includes 401K rollovers and other funding alternatives.

Pros:

Extensive investor education program

Competitive pricing

Promotions for those that perform qualified transactions

Cons:

High investment minimum

Click here for free gold IRA kit

When it comes to a precious metals IRA, you'd need a company that can be as transparent as possible with you. This is where Birch Gold can excel as they inform you of everything that you need to know as far as their expenses are concerned in the first instance.

You don't even need to make a call to the company and ask an agent about fees and prices. All that you need to know as to how much an IRA with the company will set you back is listed on their webpage.

It also helps that the company uses a flat rate structure for their fees as opposed to a variable system. This is a huge advantage for people who buy gold in bulk as their expenses are the same regardless of how often they use the IRA. On the flip side, those who purchase gold infrequently and in small batches might find the fee structure to be disadvantageous to them.

Pros:

Multiple options for depositary facilities and custodian companies

Fees and costs are easily seen online

Sizeable product list for both palladium and platinum

Flat structure is ideal for frequent and bulk purchasers

Cons:

A flat rate might not work well for small, infrequent investors

Long process waiting time that can last up to 1 month

Click here for free gold IRA kit

Regal Assets is a corporation that assists consumers in investing in precious metals and cryptocurrency. The firm has an IRA option that allows you to mix metal and cryptocurrency assets and guarantees transparency in terms of costs and commissions.

Regal Assets also collaborates with Franck Muller to offer timepieces from the Encrypto range. Regal Assets debuted in 2009.

Based in southern California, the firm has become one of the most well-known brands in the precious metals market. Regal Assets was placed #20 on the INC 500 list for financial services in 2013.

How much does regal assets charge?

Regal Assets' website does not indicate fees for particular investment products, but it does charge an annual fixed amount of $250 for administration and storage, regardless of account size.

Regal Assets recommends five packages to get you started with an alternative-asset portfolio.