Methods to look for when transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - If you’re a phone geek who keeps changing phones from time to time, especially from Android to iPhone, you likely regularly have issues with WhatsApp transfer.

There used to be a time when making a transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone was a hassle, but not anymore. What if we told you there are numerous tools available on the web that enables you to transfer your essential WhatsApp data from Android to iOS?

In today’s article, we’ll discuss various methods and tools, such as Wondershare MobileTrans, that facilitate WhatsApp transfers without even needing a factory reset.

For the first method, you can use an app called “Move to iOS” to make a WhatsApp transfer. Before moving forward with the steps, you should be aware of the requirements needed to make a transfer via the Move to iOS app.

To make a WhatsApp transfer, your Android phone should be running on Android 5 Lollipop or above. You must install the "Move to iOS” app, which is totally free, and your WhatsApp should be updated to version 2.22.7.74 or later to make a transfer without any issue. You must connect your Android device via a power source, and your Android and iPhone devices should be connected to the same Wi-Fi source.

Now for the iPhone, you must have an iOS system updated to 15.5 or later to use the “Move to iOS” app. WhatsApp should be updated to 2.22.10.70 or later, and your SIM card should be on the same network as your Android phone. iPhone should be factory reset or brand new as it’d be required to connect to the “Move to iOS” app via Android phone. And lastly, your iPhone must be connected to a power source and the same Wi-Fi network as your Android phone.

Step 1: Go to iPhone settings

On your iPhone, go to settings and then to "General," and select "Transfer or Reset iPhone" from the given options.

Step 2: Move forward with removing the data

After selecting “Transfer or Reset iPhone”, tap on “Erase All Content and Settings” from the screen to erase the data. The screen will display the "Erase This iPhone," now tap on "Continue."

Step 3: Enter your password to continue

Now, you'll be required to enter your password to continue the process of resetting. After entering your password, select "Erase" if the backup up to the iCloud process is completed.

Step 1: Log in with Apple ID on iPhone

Once reset, follow the set-up procedure from the instructions displayed on the screen. Now log on to your Apple ID but stop the procedure once you see "Apps & Data."

Step 2: Get a code for connecting to Android

Tap “Move Data from Android” to start moving the data to your iPhone. Then hit the “Continue” now, and you'll be given a unique one-used code that you need to put on the Move to iOS Android app.

Step 3: Launch Move to iOS Android app

Now launch the “Move to iOS” app on your Android phone and accept the terms and conditions to move forward. Then tap on the “Continue” button and enter that code that you got from your iPhone. Once you add the code, both Android and iPhone devices will establish a wireless connection. After that, select the “WhatsApp” option and tap on the “Continue” button.

Step 4: Successfully transfer the data

Now you will be directed to the WhatsApp "Move Chats to iOS" screen to complete the transfer process. Hit the "Start" button to activate the transferring process. Now tap on "Next," and it will start transferring your data to your iPhone.

Step 1: Download WhatsApp from App Store

Once you have transferred from your Android device to your iPhone, you need to launch WhatsApp on your iPhone. After launching, the "Move Chats from Android" prompt will appear on your WhatsApp, and you have to choose "Start" to proceed with the process.

Step 2: Complete the formalities

Now complete the formalities regarding the transfer procedure, press the “Start” button and give permission to WhatsApp to move data to your iPhone from Android.

Step 3: Complete the transfer

After completing formalities, WhatsApp will initiate the process of transferring your chats from Android to iPhone. It may take a while to make a transfer if large-sized data is available. Once the transfer is complete, you can set up your WhatsApp profile pic and name to conclude.

Wondershare MobileTrans is an ideal tool for WhatsApp transfer, especially from Android to iPhone. It is easy and quick to navigate, and it can make WhatsApp transfers between more than 6000 iOS and Android devices. Now you can transfer not only your chats but also photos and videos without hassle. Awesome, right? MobileTrans offers a feature that removes the requirement of factory reset before making a transfer, such as with the Move to iOS app.

Gone are the days when transferring WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone was frustrating and time-consuming. Now with MobileTrans, make a transfer of your essential chats and other data to iOS in a matter of time. Its exciting features not only transfer WhatsApp data but can also recover, export, and back up efficiently. Moreover, you can also transfer your chats from Kik, Line, WeChat, GB WhatsApp, and Business WhatsApp to any iOS or Android phone.

You can quickly make a transfer of your WhatsApp content from Android to iPhone via MobileTrans in a few quick steps, so let’s get started with the short tutorial guide.

Step 1: Launch MobileTrans Toolkit

Firstly, download and launch MobileTrans on your computer. Now select the "WhatsApp Transfer" module from the interface. Next, choose "WhatsApp Transfer" from the given four options. Then click on the "WhatsApp" icon and now on "Transfer WhatsApp Messages."

Step 2: Now connect your phones to the computer

Connect both of your phones with your computer. MobileTrans will load the messages and media before making the transfer. Now set the Android phone as the source and iPhone as a destination before hitting the “Start” button.

Step 3: Complete the WhatsApp transfer

Now, wait for the transfer to complete, and don't move or touch your phones. Once the transfer is complete, you can disconnect your iPhone and check if you have successfully received the data.

Wondershare MobileTrans enables its users to WhatsApp transfer within a few steps, so no more stressing over losing your data if you’re moving from Android to iOS. It’s reliable and offers some exciting features which cannot be found in any other data transferring tool.