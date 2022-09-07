DALL-E is now being used to show more of famous paintings

(Pocket-lint) - We've already seen some pretty interesting uses of AI image tools. Now OpenAI's tech is being used to show more outside the frame of classic paintings.

This new feature of DALLE-E is known as "outpainting" and allows users to take an original image and then get the artificial intelligence to expand the borders of the work. Here DALL-E adds extra visual elements to the painting, taking the original style and expanding the borders.

-

Interesting examples of outpainting in action seem to show believable surroundings to well-known portrait paintings and more. We've collected some of them for your enjoyment.

Here the outpainting feature has been used to transform Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring into an image with a much wider canvas. The expanded view shows much more of her surroundings.

At a glance it's all perfectly believable too and wonderfully suits the original style of the painting.

DALL·E: Introducing Outpainting



Extend creativity and tell a bigger story with DALL-E images of any size



blog: https://t.co/dBRzCXWDYF pic.twitter.com/9sOyDMPEb7 — AK (@_akhaliq) August 31, 2022

If you haven't got access to DALL-E yet, you can still see the outpainting mode in action and get a glimpse of how it works. The tool gives the ability to change elements of the painting as the canvas is expanded, so different works can be created with the same image.

Used DALL-E 2’s new “outpainting” feature to expand the world’s greatest work of art… pic.twitter.com/0HXQzngt9P — M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) September 1, 2022

Dogs playing poker is a wonderful series of paintings showing man's best friend engaging in classic human past times. But if you've ever wondered what lay beyond the frame of the original canvas then DALL-E might have the answer.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

Here M.G. Siegler, General Partner of Google Ventures has used DALL-E to outpaint the classic 1903 painting "A Friend in Need" by Cassius Marcellus Coolidge. The full view of the room just shows more pups having fun times. We'd imagine in the back of an old-fashioned speakeasy.

The outpainting feature can be used on all sorts of things it seems and isn't just for expanding the sides of a landscape image but can show more of what's above and below too.

Here we're seeming more of the surroundings of the Paramount Pictures logo. Is this what it would really look like? Feels like a dreamy vision of soft clouds and a beautiful sunset.

Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night takes on a whole new aesthetic when run through DALL-E. It was already fairly quirky but now features a dinosaur, spaceship and what looks like a building floating in the sky.

As well as expanding the borders of paintings, this feature of DALL-E can also be used to combine images too.

The artificial intelligence works some magic to put the images together in a convincing way. Here Batman and Captain American are seriously conversing on a rooftop.

A fresh take on another company logo crafted using the outpainting functionality.

This time it looks like Quaker Oats has had a rebranding and an eye-opening one at that.

Ever have one of these as a kid and wonder what it would be like if it was even bigger? DALL-E made light work of what already looked like an abstract painting and produced more roads to travel.

The Beatles' Abbey Road album cover might be one of the most well-known and recognisable album artworks of all time.

If the focus of the original image hadn't been so tight on the band members what would we have seen?

At the start of the 1800s, French artist Jacques-Louis David painted some images of Napoleon Bonaparte crossing the Alps.

Now the tightly framed portrait has been expanded to show more of what's going on in the background. You'd be perfectly forgiven for assuming this was the original artwork too.

We've seen a fair few interesting takes on Mona Lisa. Including using AI to give her a broader smile and seeing her re-imagined as a modern-day influencer. We've never really thought about what Leonardo da Vinci might have painted beyond the confines of the portrait panel though.

What an interesting world it might be now if he'd seen these sights back in the early 1500s.

Here's one of the most iconic images of all time given the outpainting treatment. The original image is usually shown with a crop focussing on the unknown protestor stopping the column of 59 tanks.

Now you can see a wider view and one that's quite different from the original larger shots of the area. Yet believable and interesting.

Michelangelo's original painting that famously adorns the Sistine Chapel's ceiling originally showed a depiction of God and Adam. A representation of the creation of man, but God made elephants too. So perhaps this outpainting could be an alternative.

We've already seen that outpainting isn't just for paintings. It also works with real photos, logos and more.

Here one of the most famous memes of current times has been expanded to show a chaotic street surrounding the distracted boyfriend and the others.

This time it seems that the user has given the AI a bit more creative freedom and it's certainly not the most convincing image we've seen, but it is hilarious.

Salvador Dalí's The Persistence of Memory is one of the most recognisable of his works. DALL-E's outpainting of the edges adds even more intrigue with mysterious women and even more clocks.

We've seen some interesting edits and reimaginings of American Gothic over the years, but this one is certainly a surreal vision of the classic painting.

Another meme given the outpainting treatment. Now we can see more of what's happened in the surroundings as "Disaster Girl" is pictured smirking at the burning house.

Writing by Adrian Willings.