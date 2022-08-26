Duolingo expanding to teach maths and brain training

(Pocket-lint) - Duolingo, one of the world's most popular language-learning platforms, has set its sights on new horizons.

The company is planning to launch Duolingo Math, its first product outside of the language learning realm.

The news comes from the brand's annual Duocon event, where Duolingo reveals the projects it has been working on.

Duolingo Math has two main sections, with the first being a mathematics course designed for elementary-school level learning.

As with Duolingo's language offerings, the math course will have short gamified lessons to aid with teaching math skills.

The second element is a brain training section, aimed at people aged 13 and above.

This section is designed to help users improve their mental maths and everyday thinking skills.

The company is also looking to redesign its Duolingo ABC app, Duolingo's platform for teaching literacy to kids. Given that the redesigns of its other apps have been somewhat controversial, it'll be interesting to see how this goes down.

Finally, Duolingo has also announced the addition of another language course. Now you'll be able to learn Zulu, the most widely spoken first language in South Africa.

Duolingo said the addition of its Zulu course is a part of its broader plan to increase cultural awareness of endangered and lesser-studied languages.

The Duolingo Math app is currently available in beta for iOS and iPadOS, and you can sign up now, with a full launch expected later this year.

Writing by Luke Baker.