(Pocket-lint) - Are you trying to delete your Telegram account but can't find where the option is buried? No worries. Pocket-lint will tell you how in this guide. Remember, when you delete your account, all your data will be permanently removed. You can choose to deactivate your account instead.

But that's not what we're discussing here. This is how to get rid of your Telegram account once and for all.

Unfortunately, Telegram doesn't offer an option you can tick in the app's settings. So, here is a step-by-step guide showing you how to delete your Telegram account from the web. It is the quickest and easiest method.

Open up this Telegram webpage. Enter the mobile number that is connected to your Telegram account. Press Next. Enter the code. A confirmation code will be sent to you via Telegram and not by SMS.

Ensure that you can access your Telegram account to retrieve the code. Press Sign In. Click Delete account. Click Delete My Account. Confirm.

Keep in mind, by default, Telegram erases your account if it's inactive for six months. You can adjust that setting to determine how long Telegram should wait before deleting your profile. You can make it wait a year.

No. You cannot delete your Telegram account via the Telegram mobile app. You need to go in to the Telegram website.

No, once you delete your account, you can no longer access it.

