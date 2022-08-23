3 Best cloud mining websites of 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Disclaimer: This article does not constitute financial advice and is intended for informational purposes only. Investment carries risk, and you should only invest what you can afford to lose. The author of this sponsored article may receive a commission if you sign up through its links.

Cryptocurrency cloud mining is a major global trend. It's becoming more and more popular since it doesn't require special skills and high-cost hardware. Literally, anyone can become a professional Bitcoin miner nowadays by purchasing hash power from third-party providers.

Since those companies maintain all facilities by themselves, their customers don't deal with any of those mining-related challenges like super high electricity bills and complex engineering services. Bear in mind the extremely high pricing for Bitcoin mining equipment. With cloud hash technologies, you can start making crypto right today with minimum effort and a really small investment amount.

If you choose to devote some time to earning digital currencies in the cloud, it is vital to find the best provider. Amongst dozens of companies, not all of them are worthy of your trust. To make your personal experience with cloud hash earning, here you'll find a list of three impressive and trusted Bitcoin mining companies.

We're starting our list of trusted cloud mining sites with LetMeCloud, a British Bitcoin mining company that has already attracted 25 thousand customers so far. The company marks itself as the most innovative, inclusive, and affordable crypto platform that provides users with advanced tools to generate revenue from cryptocurrencies.

Known from: 2018.

Head office: Norwich, UK.

Available cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin.

Minimum deposit amount: $250.

Mining contract period: 12 months.

Average profitability: 230%+.

Minimum hash power to rent: 24 000 GH/s.

Bonus on first investment: 33%.

Refer-a-friend program: Yes.

Supported languages: English.

Long story short, LetMeCloud was launched in 2018 by a highly experienced team of the best cryptocurrency and engineering experts. Like all best cloud mining providers, LetMeCloud maintains its own infrastructure that includes four big data centres located in Canada, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland. Actually, this choice wasn't made by accident. There are several reasons why these northern countries are considered to be the best locations for mining facilities installation. Advanced engineering infrastructure, windy climates, affordable electricity costs, and plenty of renewable energy sources are just some of them.

Like any best cryptocurrency platform, LetMeCloud provides customers with a traditional cloud mining contracts model. By now, investors have three different options. Let's review them in brief.

Name of contract Duration Minimum hash power Minimum deposit amount Average profitability rate Standard One year 24 000 GH/s $250 180% Start Bonus One year 48 000 GH/s $500 180% + 20% FT Bonus One year 96 000 GH/s $1000 180% + 33%

Mining profitability calculator.

Real-time Bitcoin charts.

User statistics.

Two-factor authentication.

Daily payouts.

Giveaways and specials.

Like any best Bitcoin mining website, LetMeCloud supports different payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency wallet owners can purchase cloud mining contracts on LetMeCloud with Bitcoin and altcoins. Those who don't deal with crypto wallets yet have an opportunity to pay for rented cloud power via credit cards. Another best option is safe and instant payments with a card in the partner exchange services.

As the best customer-centric cloud crypto mining platform, LetMeCloud does everything to keep users comfortable with the earning process. The company has a strong support team, so any user can ask for assistance from a support agent or personal manager at any time. In short, LetMeCloud might be the best company to invest in cloud mining in the UK (and abroad).

Genesis Mining is a well-known cloud platform with a variety of tools to earn cryptocurrency from any place. There are two million investors who make digital money on Genesis Mining by purchasing affordable and profitable cloud hash contracts. The company describes itself as 'the world's leading hash power provider'.

Known from: 2013.

Head office: Hong Kong.

Available cryptocurrencies: Ethereum.

Minimum deposit amount: $500.

Mining contract period: 12 months and 24 months.

Average profitability: depends on the selected contract option.

Minimum hash power to rent: 12.50 MH/s (ETH).

Bonus on first investment: currently not available.

Refer-a-friend program: currently not available.

Supported languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and others.

The story of one of the best cloud mining companies started in 2013. The platform was launched by a team of crypto enthusiasts who came up with the idea of affordable-for-everyone Bitcoin mining. By the way, they built the first farm in Eastern Europe, and by now, the number of active users has reached two million people. One of the best things about this company is that it allows users to mine altcoins including Ethereum.

At the current moment, Genesis Mining has several Ethereum service packages. Users can select a 12-month or 24-month runtime option. Notice all cloud hash contracts include zero maintenance fees.

Name of Contract Hash Power Price per Package Radiant Small 12-months 17.50 MH/s $525 Radiant Medium 12-months 35 MH/s $1,050 Radiant Large 12-months 150 MH/s $4,498 Radial Custom 12-months Individual Individual Radiant Small 24-months 12.50 MH/s $500 Radiant Medium 24-months 25 MH/s $1,000 Radiant Large 24-months 125 MH/s $5,000 Radial Custom 24-months Individual Individual

The only challenge here is to catch available cloud contracts as their best packages are regularly out of stock.

Customer service directory on the website.

Cloud mining algorithm switching.

Income calculator.

Crypto coins prices charts.

Fraud protection.

Affiliate program.

To make cloud mining services affordable for everyone, the company accepts credit card payments. So you have the opportunity to buy hash rate on the platform even without a cryptocurrency wallet. Bitcoin and altcoins payments are also available. Investors get their mining outputs regularly to designated wallets on the platform. Note that outputs are generated daily but customers can receive them only once they have accumulated to a certain amount. As a trusted cloud crypto provider, Genesis guarantees fast withdrawals to crypto wallets and credit cards (Visa and MasterCard).

The company provides high-quality customer service via ticketing in a particular section on its website. The support team is multilingual which makes the services even more convenient for all customers no matter wherever they are.

Our ranking of best cloud hash mining platforms crowns IQMining. The company has successfully worked in the field of crypto cloud mining during the last six years. At the current moment, the provider has several big data centers located in Canada, Georgia, Iceland, Algeria, and other countries that are considered today the best spots for Bitcoin mining. The cloud provider also has customer service phone numbers in the United Kingdom and Russia.

Known from: 2016.

Head office: the company is registered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

Available cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.

Minimum deposit amount: $83.

Mining contract period: 1 year, 2 years, 5 years, and lifetime.

Average profitability: use a calculator to predict returns from a chosen contract.

Minimum hash power to rent: 5,000 GH/s.

Bonus on first investment: currently not available.

Refer-a-friend program: currently not available.

Supported languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian.

The company itself marks its contracts as 'smart cloud mining services, deriving from mining efficiency'.

IQMining offers BTC and altcoin cloud hash contracts that differ in yield rate, power, and minimum deposit amounts to start. Depending on the investment amount, every service package is labelled with a particular contract level. The most popular options are SHA-256 and SHA-256 Pro options. Let's take a closer look at their 12-month Bitcoin cloud service packages.

Name of Contract Hash Power Price Average price per 10 GH/s Maintenance Fee SHA-256 5000 GH/s $83 $0.166 $0.0004 / 10 GH/s SHA-256 Pro 5000 GH/s $84 $0.167 $0.0005 / 10 GH/s

As has been said, IQMining has different contract levels that depend on the amount the user invested in the package. Currently, there are four available account levels including Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond. The levels differ in prices per GH/s and minimum hash rates. Diamond account owners get some extra features such as +5% extra hash power, monthly giveaway tickets, a personal manager, and the latest iPhone as a gift.

Daily payouts in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Income booster.

24/7 live support.

Profitability calculator.

Cryptocurrency trading tools.

Giveaways and specials.

The other advantage of IQMining is the best range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. Registered customers can purchase contracts through MasterCard and Visa credit cards and all kinds of cryptocurrency wallets as well. Another option is electronic payment systems (such as Webmoney, QIWI, Perfect Money, and so on).

Payouts are automatically credited straight to the internal balance daily at midnight. The minimum withdrawal amount on IQMining is $10 only. The support team usually processes withdrawal requests within 24 hours.

You will find excellent customer support on the platform. The agents stay in touch 24 hours, seven days a week. Bitcoin and Ethereum investors with Diamond statuses automatically get personal managers.

What is cloud mining?

Talking of Bitcoin cloud mining, we mean a computational mechanism to mine a digital currency by using rented hash power produced in industrial data centres of providing companies (cloud mining providers). With this breakthrough technology, you don't have to buy, install, and directly maintain any hardware and software.

What are the advantages of cloud mining?

With the best cloud hash platforms, you earn digital coins with zero stress. You don't pay high energy bills and don't think about maintenance-related problems. So as you can see it actually reduces overall spending and makes digital currency mining affordable for everyone. And again, cloud hash mining is the best thing for beginner cryptocurrency investors with a lack of engineering knowledge.

How does it work?

When you deal with the best cloud mining providers you typically earn Bitcoins and altcoins under the prepaid contracts model. To start making coins, you have to sign up on the chosen platform, deposit some money, and purchase a service package that is best for you. It may sound too complex. But in fact, it is surprisingly easy, and even an absolute noob can become a crypto investor within 10 or 15 minutes. The mining starts right after the purchase (on most platforms the process launches automatically and it doesn't require you to activate a purchased contract). All you have to do in the next step is just check your income status time after time.

Is cloud mining still profitable in 2022?

You should remember that revenue from cloud mining always depends on several factors. They include current cryptocurrency value, the provider's pricing policy, and the hash power you rent under a chosen contract. The average yield rate on the best mining platforms usually starts at 150-180%. Your future income also depends on the amount you are going to invest by purchasing a BTC mining contract. Best Bitcoin mining companies typically have built-in income calculators on their sites. It may help you to calculate the estimated return depending on your investment amount and plan duration. Keep in mind that the current Bitcoin value also affects the profitability (and its price can rise really high at any moment).

Why do you call cloud mining a passive income? Is it true?

In fact, it's one of the best ideas for passive income nowadays. With a model like this, you do not worry about any hardware and related software, maintenance, salaries for technicians, and so on. You just purchase hash power once and then see how your income grows every day. Best Bitcoin mining companies enable you to track earnings in real-time. So you can keep abreast at any single moment. Many cryptocurrency investors engaged in cloud mining prefer to reinvest the mined funds.

Is Bitcoin cloud mining safe?

To keep your funds safe, make sure you purchase services on legit, trusted cloud hash platforms. And remember trustworthy companies always have their own physical mining facilities. We hope our review will help you to make the right choice and invest in legitimate providers with real contracts and guaranteed payouts.