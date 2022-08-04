(Pocket-lint) - Manchester City has often been one of the most active Premier League clubs when it comes to embracing new technologies.

It was one of the first to install wi-fi throughout its stadium - the Eithad - and lead the way with dedicated fan apps for Android Wear and the like. Now it's turned to the metaverse to launch the club's third kit for the 2022/23 season.

Using Roblox, which has become the game/service of choice for many big companies dabbling in virtual experiences, Man City partnered with Puma to unveil the team's third jersey - a yellow and blue striped number that is available from today.

The actual colour names, according to the manufacturer, are "fizzy light" and "Parisian night", while the metaverse event saw the Puma and the Land of Games arena in Roblox reskinned.

The Man City home kit has also been added to the experience and, for the next two weeks (until 16 August 2022) users who visit and win in the Football Rush game will receive a digital version of the new third kit jersey. It will also be on sale in the Puma gear shop for use in Roblox.

"It is exciting that we’re able to work with Puma to announce the launch of our first kit in the metaverse today. As a club, we’re continually exploring new ways to innovate, collaborate and use the latest technology in order to challenge ourselves to ensure we engage with all areas of our fan base, particularly our younger audiences who are the next generation of fans," said the club's director of retail, Serena Gosling.

