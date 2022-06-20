There are a number of interesting artificial intelligence systems out there which have been developed to create images based on commands.

There are a number of interesting artificial intelligence systems out there which have been developed to create images based on commands. We've written before about Google's Imagen tool which does this to such an impressive calibre that the company isn't realising it to the public for fear of misuse.

There are other systems using Generative Adversarial Networks and AI to create similar imagery though. One of those is DALL-E 2 and DALL-E mini (aka Craiyon) which are whipping up a storm online.

DALL-E 2 itself is an artificial system which claims to create realistic imagery and artwork based solely on a user-description input in natural language. Some of them are remarkable, amusing and impressive. We've collected some of the best we've seen for your enjoyment.

The Demogorgon from Stranger Things holding as basketball

amm2altaccount/craiyon

If you've seen Stranger Things then you know what the Demogorgon is. But what does the creature do in its downtime? This user has imagined that it likes to shoot some hoops.

Still pretty intimidating. Imagine sizing up against this beast on the court. We're impressed by the images created here though. They're not perfect, but that fits nicely with the fictional monster and its life in the upside down.

Photorealistic human eye on a potato

craiyoniac

What if vegetables were alive and had feelings? Then there's a whole other level where they could look at you. Terrifying.

Lofi nuclear war

Psycho_NY

You've probably heard of or seen the Lofi music playlists at some point. These are meant to be for relaxing and enjoying chilled-out vibes while working or studying. This is a very different (and less relaxing) take on the concept.

The legendary attack of Hamster Godzilla wearing a tiny Sombrero

royal_rigolo/craiyon

The thing we like about these AI generations is the number of different requirements you can add to your image request and still get included in the result.

This one was asking to see a giant Godzilla-sized hamster wearing a sombrero and attacking Tokoyo. But also doing so while being captured on dashcam.

Mark Zuckerberg as a ventriloquist dummy

adamgough596/craiyon

You've probably seen plenty of memes in the past of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg but have you ever seen him as a dummy?

This view is certainly terrifying and would fit nicely in a social media related horror flick.

Gaming diaper

llamango/craiyon

Now with the help of AI we can see what would happen if gamers took things a bit too far.

People often joke about having more time to play games if they didn't have to do pesky things like stop to eat, drink or do other real-life tasks. Now with the help of AI we can see what happens if you took that to an extreme.

We find it amusing that the AI chose Razer's green colours as the main focus of these gaming diapers.

Nuclear explosion broccoli

thmztk/craiyon

Is this what mother meant when she said we need to eat our greens? If you don't they'll go nuclear. It's your job to save humanity from the menace that is giant broccoli.

Hindenburg Disaster in Fortnite

AnbuWeegee/craiyon

We've seen a fair few special events in Fortnite over the last few years, so we wouldn't be surprised to see one with an airship of epic proportions (though it would hardly be novel). Seeing the Hindenburg disaster happen in-game might be a bit too much though.

The Eye of Sauron reading a newspaper

FoxComm/craiyon

We enjoy seeing people making fictional characters come to life with real-world activities. Especially fairly mediocre activities that are below their station, like reading a newspaper.

A bottle of Ranch Dressing testifying in court

angelfacepeanut/craiyon

Some court hearings can't have cameras in and require an artist's rendering of what happened. We think this one perfectly demonstrates what that might look like if a bottle took the stand.

Cucumber connect four

rozenfracture/craiyon

If you haven't got a real game of connect four then why not make your own? We'd imagine this would be messy, but at least you could eat it afterwards.

Darth Vader meets Pingu

No_Driver995/craiyon

Some of these AI creations are a bit more abstract than others, but to be fair the concept of this one was pretty abstract to begin with.

We like that Darth Vader has the same penguin feet as Pingu. He's fitting right in.

Egyptian wall painting of Daft Punk

Key_Chocolate_1417/craiyon

The Egyptians had some interesting artwork and many already believe they were aliens so it's perfectly reasonable to see a likeness of Deep Punk on their walls.

Spaghetti Printer

a3r0/craiyon

One day our food is very likely to be 3D printed. There are some instances where it's already happening, but how would the Italian people feel about pasta from a printer?

Skeleton going down water slide

lilac_whine/craiyon

It seems like the AI has a hard time with skulls and skeleton bones but at least it's tried to create the right feeling here. If only the skeleton had some body to have fun with. See what we did there?

Rusted Teletubby at the bottom of the ocean

TittyRotater/craiyon

Some of these AI creations are terrifying. Here someone has requested a view of a Teletubby that's been both rusted and covered in barnacles. The end result would give kids nightmares.

SpaceX launch Big Ben

IAmSte12/craiyon

Here the user has asked for SpaceX launch mixed with Big Ben. We like that it started out like a SpaceX rocket next to the towering clock but eventually transformed into Big Ben being the rocket itself.

shoopdahoop22/craiyon

We imagine if you tried to catch Sonic the Hedgehog on a trail cam you'd likely just get a blue blur dashing by, but perhaps you could catch him off guard in some downtime and this would be the result.

MRI image of Darth Vader

DM_me_fun_stuff_pls/craiyon

If Darth Vader had to go for an MRI scan would he keep his helmet on? Or would the attending clinical staff dare to ask him to remove it? What would the scans look like? We'll never know.

courtroom sketch of Snoop Dogg being sued by Snoopy

something800/craiyon

We love this one on multiple levels, not just because of the AI created artwork but also due to the concept of Snoopy suing Snoop. Amusing stuff.

Dumpster fire painted by Monet

nrperez/craiyon

We're not sure that Monet would know what a Dumpster was but we like how well the AI has translated his style into a modern image.

Alien Invasion by Vincent van Gogh

WormTop/craiyon

Another artist has had their style recreated by AI. We feel like this might actually be the most accurate recreation the AI is capable of.