TikTok Live Subscriptions launch very soon

(Pocket-lint) - TikTok is launching a new feature into beta very soon, according to its own announcement - Live Subscription. The system will let fans pay to subscribe to a creator for exclusive access and cosmetics.

The system will be familiar to anyone who's watched or streamed on Twitch, bearing a strong resemblance to that platform's subscriptions.

The announcement was made by TikTok's Live Creator page here, and the feature should start to roll out from 26 May, so there's not long to go at all until it's live for some users.

Subscribers will get access to new emotes and badges, along with a subscriber-only chat that could potentially be a little less chaotic than the public comment streams under popular creators' videos.

From creators' point of view it also means the potential for another revenue stream other than sponsorships and promos, a welcome addition given how huge TikTok has become.

It's unclear what cut of the monthly subscriptions TikTok will take before it forwards the money to creators, but the packages will apparently start at $4.99 monthly and go up to $24.99. Subscriptions will only be available for creators with at least 1,000 followers.

The change comes at a time when TikTok is also rumoured to be investigating the potential to host minigames in its app, a change that could also diversify how users spend their time as they scroll through their For You page.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.