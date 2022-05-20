(Pocket-lint) - Imagine using TikTok to play games instead of scrolling through videos for hours. According to Reuters, the app is now testing games in Vietnam.

TikTok is planning a "major push" into mobile gaming, with a company executive now confirming tests of HTML5 mini-games. TikTok has reportedly introduced ad-supported games that leverage the library of its parent company, ByteDance. Keep in mind it partnered with Feeding America last year to make Garden of Good, a FarmVille-like experience where users can earn points and make donations with them. TikTok also teamed up with FarmVille developer Zynga to make an HTML5-based endless runner, Disco Loco 3D, for the app.

TikTok has also tested streaming software for games. It offers "Live Studio" for PCs and allows select creators to include mini-apps in videos. TechCrunch recently suggested TikTok might dive deeper into live streaming, with new games and experiences to help streamers engage with viewers. One example is a Pictionary-like game, and another is shopping during livestreams.

Presumably, the goal of all this is for ByteDance to increase revenue and the amount of time people spend using the TikTok app.

For more about TikTok and how it works, see Pocket-lint's tips and tricks guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.