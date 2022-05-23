(Pocket-lint) - When you feel frustrated or confused with your life and need answers, psychic reading comes to the rescue. It helps to clarify certain issues or just get the guidance you might lack.

And you don't even need to head to another state or city to talk to a psychic, as you can get free psychic readings online at any time of the day. Psychic websites assist you in reaching the psychic nearby or anywhere else in the world in just a few clicks.

What free psychic reading platform to choose? What are the types of online psychic readings? How much does a session cost? And how to prepare for the conversation with a psychic medium? Here we explain everything you need to know about online psychic reading.



Let's review in detail 4 top psychic websites to opt for when you need advice.

First 3 minutes for free with every new psychic medium;

Various types of readings;

Three ways to connect with an online psychic.

Kasamba is one of the most well-known psychic reading platforms. The site has operated for more than 20 years and has acquired immense popularity among users.

People choose Kasamba for its services and numerous professional online psychics that consult on various questions.

To get unlimited experience and be able to contact online psychics, you’ll need to create a profile. This is easy and not time-consuming. Still, you can surf Kasamba without registration till you’re ready to contact a psychic.

There are lots of psychic readers on Kasamba that provide different types of readings. Taro readings, dream analysis, astrology readings, rune casting, pet psychics, palm readings, cabbalah, etc. You can get psychic advice considering your love life, career, intimacy, finance, and many more.

To find a psychic for accurate psychic readings, outline the question that worries you and choose the type of psychic reading you’d like to get. For this, head to the sections on the top of the page.

In case you’re new to paid and free psychic readings and don’t know what psychic reader to select, browse all specialists on the main page and study their profiles.

Each online psychic states the specialities he or she works in describes the experience and qualification and tells everything about the services he provides. There’s also a bunch of reviews previous clients leave after the fortune-telling sessions they have with a particular psychic medium. This helps you to choose a reliable psychic online.

Almost every psychic reader on Kasamba consults via chat or phone. Some also guide by email. The price is set by each particular specialist and usually depends on his or her experience and skills. Expect to pay from $1.99 to $30 per minute. The cost for letters is usually fixed and negotiable.

These are the 3 best online psychics on Kasamba that have the biggest number of positive reviews:

Master Enigma;

Best Psychic Readings;

Intuitive counsellor

$20 free credit when you sign up

$1 per minute for newcomers

Regular promotions and VIP services

California Psychics is a popular platform with a 20-year-old history. Gifted advisors of this psychic network have helped more than 2 million people, and the range of services is really attractive.

The candidate selection process is challenging for readers. Only 2 out of 100 psychics can join the platform and start providing their services to customers. They're accepted after researching their backgrounds, philosophy, and ability to establish contact with a client. So, you can be sure that you'll get the best experience on the website.

Only registered users can start using the services provided by advisors of the California Psychics. You can pick the preferable category and check out readers' pages to find out more about their experiences and specializations. Their profiles also contain customer reviews. Once you find an expert meeting your requirements, choose whether you want to communicate via phone or chat and contact them.

Among the offered categories are:

Love readings.

Career advice.

Life path.

Pet readings.

Past life.

Lost objects.

Deceased loved ones.

Missing people.

You can also find a variety of horoscopes and filter advisors by their abilities, tools, and style.

The platform offers rather cheap psychic reading services as it offers plenty of promos and discounts to customers. Besides, a large base of experts allows you to choose prices meeting your budget expectations.

California Psychics plans include:



Affordable package - $1 per minute.

Popular - $2 per minute.

Premium - $4 per minute.

If you want to get the best experience for sure, buy a session from one of the highest-rated advisors on California Psychics:

Asia

Uma

Pilar

First 3 minutes for free for all new customers;

10 minutes for $1.99;

Satisfaction guarantee policy.

General info

Keen is also one of the most popular psychic reading sites. The platform has provided people with desired guidance since 1999 and regularly gets positive testimonials.

Here, you can find online psychic readings of all kinds. Numerology readings, astrology, pet psychics, tarot card reading, spiritual readings, dream interpretation, chakra cleansing, and more. People usually visit this psychic reading site to get insights on love and relationships, financial outlook, career, life questions, etc.

To reach the best psychic readings online on Keen, you'll need to register, as it's impossible to talk to psychic mediums without an account.

The easiest way to find a reliable psychic is to first understand what kind of guidance and type of psychic reading you want to get. Choose the category that fits your needs and receive the selection of online psychics who work in that field.

In the profiles of psychic mediums, you'll find all the information about their background, approach to paid and free psychic readings, skills and methods of work, languages a psychic clairvoyant speaks, and specialties. To make sure you're reaching out to the best online psychics, rely on the reviews their previous clients leave.

There are mostly phone psychics and chat psychics, meaning you can contact a psychic reader by chat or phone. Some specialists provide their psychic services via letters as well.

The price for psychic predictions by phone or chat ranges from $1.99 to $9.99 and higher and solely depends on how famous psychics are and their experience. The same relates to the cost of letters. There's also a Satisfaction Guarantee Policy on Keen that enables you to get $25 for 30 days after one unsatisfactory psychic reading.

If you want to get a session with the best online psychic, these are some of the most popular on Keen.com:

Brad knows what he is thinking

PsychicMaryKing

desiree93

First 5 minutes of psychic reading for free

Introductory offer of $30 for 30 minutes

Ability to monitor schedules of online psychics

General info

AskNow has always been among the leaders in the online psychic readings market. The platform enables you to connect with the best online psychics who provide various types of medium spiritual readings.

Here, you'll find specialists in tarot readings, numerology, spiritual readings, love readings, dream analysis, past lives psychic readings, and more. The most popular queries people come to AskNow with are love matters, financial issues, and career problems.

If you seek a free psychic reading or just look for a psychic near me option, you might enjoy the introductory offers on AskNow. All the new members of the site get 5 free minutes of chat or phone psychic reading with every new online psychic. Also, you're welcomed with a discount that enables you to purchase 30 minutes of psychic reading for only $30.

Spanish speakers will appreciate AskNow for the ability to communicate with online psychics in Spanish. To reach such specialists, just apply the relevant filter in the search.

Except for psychic reading services, users might enjoy the articles and videos where you get to the various tutorials that help you explore everything about psychic readings online.

There are chat psychics and phone psychics on AskNow, two main ways to talk to a psychic. The price for the session varies depending on the types of readings a specialist provides, his psychic reading experience, and his professional background. Top Rated Advisors will charge $4.99-$9.99 per minute for online psychic reading. Psychic reading services of Elite advisors will cost you $10.00-$12.99. To have a phone or chat psychic reading with Master Advisors, be ready to spend more than $13.

The most famous psychics on AskNow are:

John Alexander

Medium Jozette

Diva Vida

10,000 coins for a credit card validation

Video psychic readings

Ability to watch videos and life stories local psychics post

Oranum is also one of the top websites where you can get qualitative psychic readings online. Here, you can reach the best psychics in seconds thanks to the modern and intuitive interface and helpful tools.

The main trademark of Oranum is video psychic readings. You can literally see online psychics during consultations and grasp not only their usual psychic predictions but body language as well.

What's more, online psychics also post life stories so that you can feel if the person is "yours" before the actual consultation. Some psychic mediums even post videos, free and paid, where they give simple general guidance or just explain some life questions.

The main ways of getting online psychic readings on Oranum are private video psychic reading in chat or via call, psychic phone reading, or letters. The price for the consultation is set individually by online psychics and usually depends on their skills and experience.

To pay for the psychic reading on Oranum, you'll need coins. As a new member, you can get free 10,000 coins for the validation of your credit card.

If you want to get a free psychic reading, join a live psychic chat of the available psychic mediums. There you can get answers to some general questions, but it still depends on the particular clairvoyant. Some will ask for a fixed payment if you want to get certain guidance during the online psychic reading session.

To find the best psychic reader, head to the Top Psychics section, where the most popular online psychic experts are gathered. These are some of the best psychics on Oranum:

AlexiaLightBeam

MagicDenali

WitchyVee

Experts of paid and free psychic reading online generally specialize in various fields. Let's review the most popular types of psychic reading you can see on psychic websites.

It has been around for centuries and is considered the most widespread kind of online psychic reading. Usually, a fortune-teller needs only his talent to read a person's past and present and predict the future. Sometimes, they use additional items such as crystal balls, livers of sacrificed animals, wax, leaves, etc. Sometimes, it's just a matter of the power of thought.

This type of psychic reading is as simple as that. A client tells a psychic a dream, and the specialist gives possible explanations of why a person saw such a dream and what it can mean in the present or future life.

Tarot card readings have been famous for centuries. The first tarot reading appearance was back in the 1450s, and since then, such type of psychic reading has only gained more popularity over the years. A professional tarot card reading specialist can read the person's past, present, and future with the help of signs cards show. It's also used for love spells.

This is not only a popular type of psychic reading but also a kind of alternative medicine. It's based on the belief that the general physical and mental state is greatly influenced by the energy that flows through his body. Usually, people seek psychic reading sessions with an energy healer when they experience stress, want to boost the immune system, improve their everyday life, or get extra help in healing from such serious diseases as cancer.

Astrological paid and free psychic reading online has always been popular among people. Experts in astrology believe that the stars and the position of planets affect human life and destiny. You can either join the private chat or call with a medium for an astrological psychic reading session or just monitor the daily horoscope the majority of psychic websites post.

This type of psychic reading is based on the belief that numbers have power over human life. Specialists in numerology who provide their services on online psychic reading websites believe that their birthdate predetermines every person's destiny. Order an online psychic reading session with a numerologist to know all the details about your personality, strong and weak sides, and possible outlooks for future life.

Online palm reading is a type of psychic reading that implies fortune-telling due to the lines of the human palm. Palmistry, just like tarot readings, has been known for centuries, and there are mentions of it even in the history of Ancient Greece. Now, it's easy to get guidance from palm readers on almost every psychic reading site.

Mediumship is a form of psychic reading that presupposes communication with the spirits of dead ones. Lots of famous psychics possess abilities to connect with the souls of the deceased people and offer their clients a chance to establish some kind of contact with their relatives who passed away. People see such psychic readings online when they have something to ask the dead ones or get insights on their present life from the spiritual world.

Sometimes, people need guidance not for themselves but for their pets. That's when skilled psychic readers who specialize in communication with pets can help. You can contact a pet medium on psychic reading platforms if you want to understand your pet's behaviour, communicate with a pet who passed away, find the lost pet, or just clarify your pet's needs.

If you want to get the best psychic reading online, some preparations will do no harm. This way, you'll take the maximum from the time with the best psychic mediums and make use of every minute in the psychics' online chat. These are the major steps you need to make to prepare for an online psychic reading session:

Clearly determine your needs and expectations. Having a clear question, you'll have more chances to choose the right kind of psychic readings and a psychic too. Your focus on what bothers you at the time will help a specialist perform his or her work at the best. Understand what kind of online psychic reading will fit you the best . Provided there are many types of psychic readings, you need to choose the specialist that will give you the best answers you expect. For example, tarot readings are great if you seek guidance in your love life, but such psychic services won't be helpful if you want to connect with your lost pet. Create a list of questions you want to ask psychic readers . For your psychic reading to be compelling, prepare the list of questions you'll ask a medium. This trick will not only help you to outline the issues that bother you the most but will also help you to benefit from the chat or phone psychic reading the best. Make sure there are no "yes/no" questions on your list. Answers to such questions are too easy to guess. If you want to get the best psychic readings online with the top specialist, get ready for the session and don't do all the work for the psychic. Test the free psychic readings option . The majority of online psychic reading platforms offer their clients certain discounts. It usually includes free minutes of chat or phone psychic readings with every new specialist. This is a great opportunity to test how good a particular medium will be for you before paying any money for the consultation.

The list of questions to ask during the paid or free psychic reading session greatly depends on the issues you want to get certain guidance in. These are some of the most popular questions psychics usually receive:

Am I on the right life path at the moment?

Will I be successful with my career?

Should I agree to this new job offer?

What should I do to achieve my career goals?

What should I know about my partner?

How can I attract my soulmate?

Does my partner have any secrets from me?

How can I improve my financial state?

What should I do to get over my divorce?

What should I expect in my future? How can I make it better?

How can I improve my health?

What family will I have in the future?

How can I connect with my parents?

There are both expensive and cheap psychics. The price for a good psychic reading service usually varies a lot and depends on many factors. These are some of them:

Skills . Some specialists can offer you only one kind of psychic reading online, others skillfully combine tarot card reading with love readings or mediumship and more. The more skills a particular clairvoyant can offer you while psychic reading, the higher the price for his services will be.

Expertise . Offering different types of medium reading doesn't mean being a professional in each of the kinds. The price for psychic reading online extremely depends on the quality of the online psychic reading service a certain specialist can provide. So don't expect terrific results when choosing cheap psychics.

Experience . Naturally, if you want to get the best online psychic reading, opt for the mediums with many years of experience. Though it doesn't mean that affordable psychics provide only average free psychic reading online, selecting experienced mediums, you can be sure you'll get the top service.

Clients feedback . Usually, the best psychic reading websites allow you to see all the reviews a medium gets from clients. The more positive feedback a clairvoyant receives, the more chances you have to get reliable psychic predictions. But considering psychic ratings is also important. Naturally, specialists with lots of positive reviews are more expensive.

On average, the price for one minute of psychic phone reading or a chat with a psychic online ranges from $1.99 to $50 and more. The cost of accurate readings via email is usually fixed and set by each particular medium.

Considering the fact that there are lots of famous psychics online, choosing the one might be a challenge for a person who is new to the paid and free psychic reading field. Whether you seek an astrology compatibility chart, palm reading, or any other type of accurate reading, first ask yourself these questions:

How popular and big is the specific online psychic reading platform ? Well-known paid and free psychic reading websites regularly attract lots of new users. Usually, the bigger the platform is, the more chances to connect with the best psychics are there.



How many local psychics are on the website ? Naturally, if there's a vast choice of specialists on psychic sites, selecting an accurate psychic that could help you out will be much easier.



What online psychic reading services does the platform provide ? Whether you're looking for love psychics or just want to get spiritual guidance, you're more likely to receive answers when paid, and free psychic readings on the site are diverse. Pet psychics, love readings, numerology, aura cleansing, mediumship, horoscope readings, and many more.



What's the price for a psychic reading online? The cost of online readings varies depending on the particular medium. Be ready to shell out if you want the best online psychic reading. Still, there's always a chance for a cheap psychic reading, thanks to the discounts many psychic sites often provide.



Is there an option to get a free psychic reading ? Free readings are also a part of discounts, usually for newcomers. As a rule, the best psychics websites provide new members an opportunity for a free psychic reading with every new specialist. Still, this offer is usually limited to 3-5 first minutes only.



Does a specific medium have users' feedback on his profile ? Traditionally, all local psychics on the psychic reading sites have clients' reviews on their profiles. This helps you to decide whether a specific medium is worth your time and money.



What types of psychic reading online does the clairvoyant provide ? Generally, one psychic specializes in only one type of psychic reading. But there are lots of mediums who are skilled in various kinds of paid and free psychic readings. Those who aren't limited to only one expertise are capable of giving you more comprehensive assistance.



How to connect with the medium? There are mainly phone psychics, chat psychic readings, and online readings via letters. Get a paid or free psychic reading via the channel that fits you the best.



Are there any expert reviews on the specific psychic website ? The best psychics platforms are already reviewed and tested by specialists and enthusiasts so that you know everything about their services before the actual usage. Stick to the top websites if you want to get the best paid or free psychic reading experience.

Paid and free psychic readings help people to get answers to bothering questions and insights into their lives. The psychic network comprises various types of psychic readings, from tarot reading to aura cleansing and pet mediumship so that everyone could find a clairvoyant to deal with certain issues. Opting for the websites mentioned above, you choose platforms with reasonable prices, skilful advisors, and awesome discounts that even allow for free psychic readings. Reaching a medium for guidance now takes only a few clicks.

Yes, psychics are real, and they can truly predict your future with help of their skills. Still, not to get into trouble with fraudulent clairvoyants, opt for the recommended platforms that provide paid and free psychic readings.

Yes, but you need to remember the main principle of their work. A professional psychic reader doesn't give you concrete instructions on what to do with your life. Instead, clairvoyants provide insights that should encourage you to perform certain actions.

It depends on the expertise and skill a particular psychic possesses. Some might need only the power of their mind for accurate paid and free psychic reading online. Others predict the future with various extra items such as tea leaves or magic balls. They all might ask you extra questions for a more precise prediction.

Yes, there are many fortune tellers who specialize in predicting the future. For reliable paid and free psychic readings, choose websites recommended by experts, as mediums are trusted by many users.

Yes, but usually only to some extent. This is a rare skill only the top psychics generally have. They use such a talent to help you understand your true desires and needs better.