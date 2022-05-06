Key Takeaways Roblox has 43 million daily users, half under 16 years old.

Avatars in Roblox impact gameplay and can be customized.

Parental controls can be set to monitor interactions on Roblox.

The name Roblox has been in and out of the news for the past few years for a variety of reasons, and not all of them are positive. This is one of the most popular games currently on the market, with an audience primarily consisting of younger children. That fact alone should inspire parents to at least understand what Roblox is and what exactly their child can be exposed to by playing it.

There are a lot of reports and articles out there on this specific game, but cutting through to the truth of what it really is and how safe it is for a child can be difficult. Having played the game firsthand in a wide range of scenarios, as well as looking into the parental features it includes, I have compiled this succinct article to give you all the information you need to decide whether this is a game you feel comfortable letting your child play.

Roblox

What is Roblox?

Visit Roblox on the web: www.roblox.com

Roblox is an online platform that reached 43 million active daily users last May. The company claims that over half of US kids and teens under the age of 16 play the game. David Baszucki is the co-founder and CEO of Roblox, which was first launched in 2006 as a website. Today, Roblox is accessible on a range of different devices.

Roblox is a place where both kids and adults can socialize and play games. It also has a unique art style that some might describe as "cartoony" or low-detailed.

Roblox is as much a game as it is a tool for creating games for others to play. Heck, you can even create a game in Roblox. But if you simply want to use Roblox to play with friends, you can do that too. In fact, playing with friends is easy because there are several multiplayer games available as well as social features like messaging.

How does Roblox work?

You can use Roblox and play Roblox games on the web as well as on your PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox. Some games are only supported for PC.

Pocket-lint

Device support

Most of the games you'll see on Roblox, particularly on the front webpage, will be fully supported on all platforms.

Roblox

Roblox avatars

A hugely important thing to know about Roblox is avatars. This is how you appear in the game world. Everyone is automatically given an avatar, a human-like character that, by default, reflects your appearance in all Roblox games. You can earn items and customizations for your avatar or buy them with a virtual currency called Robux, which must be purchased with real-life money. So, yes, you'll need a credit card attached to your account to buy Robux.

Avatars can be customized with a wide range of body parts, accessories, clothing, skin colors, animations, and more. This gives you myriad ways to express your individual personality and style on the platform. If you don't know where to start or need some inspiration, several resources are available online, including Pinterest.

Roblox

Roblox Chat

Here are a few things to know about how messaging works on Roblox:

Your Friends: To send a message to a friend, go to your Friends section and click on your friend's name. This will take you to their profile. Press the Message button at the top of the page that contains their username and friends and followers' information.

To send a message to a friend, go to your and click on your friend's name. This will take you to their profile. Press the at the top of the page that contains their username and friends and followers' information. Other users: If you are not friends with someone you'd like to message, you can still send a message as long as you and they have allowed this in their privacy settings.

Can't click the Message button?

If the person you are trying to message has a Message button that's not clickable, then their privacy settings might not allow private messages.

Roblox

Robux

Want to know what Robux are? You'll need to use the Robux virtual currency to pay for games and other items in Roblox. For instance, some games on Roblox offer purchasable upgrades in the form of game passes (one-off unlockables) and developer products that can be bought multiple times. These are similar to in-app purchases. However, you buy them with Robux, which must be purchased with real-life money.

Pocket-lint

Roblox games

There are a wide variety of games to choose from on Roblox. There are obstacle courses (Obbys), first-person shooters, and puzzle games, for instance.

Most popular and best Roblox games:

Pocket-lint

Roblox Premium

Roblox also offers a monthly subscription, called Roblox Premium, that unlocks benefits such as a monthly roadbook stipend and a badge next to your name. By selecting the Premium subscription, you must agree that you are over 18 and that you authorize Robux to charge your account every month until you cancel the subscription.

Roblox

How to make games on Roblox

Roblox offers a game creation engine called Roblox Studio. This is what the Roblox community uses to create games and publish them for free for other users to play. You can download it on your PC and Mac and get started making your own game.

Roblox Studio supported devices

Roblox studio is only available for PC and Mac.

Download Roblox Studio

If Roblox Studio is not already on your computer, get a secure download here.

After installing Roblox Studio, double-click the desktop icon (Windows) or click the dock icon (Mac). On the login screen, enter your Roblox username and password, then click Log In.

Is Roblox safe for my child?

Roblox is a platform for all ages. But that means both children and adults alike use it on a daily basis. That's because there are different types of games available for different age groups. For example, a first-person shooter, such as Phantom Forces, is likely more for older users.

Parental controls

If you're concerned about what your child can do on Roblox, consider setting parental controls by doing the following:

Log in to the account. Click the gear icon, and then click Settings. On the right-hand side of the Settings page, click Privacy. From there, you can adjust both Contact Settings and Other Settings. If your child is 12 or younger, you can choose Friends or No one. If your child is 13 or older, there are additional options for interaction with other players.

If you want additional control, go to the Security section of the Account Settings page. There, you can set a PIN and other account restrictions.

FAQ

Q: How to sign up or join Roblox

If you’re completely new to Roblox, click here to sign up for an account.

Q: Is Roblox free to play?

It's free to create a Roblox account, and most games on the platform are free to play. However, some games require paid access.

Q: Does Roblox have ads?

Yes. Ads can be images that players upload to promote their "places, clothing, models, decals, groups, etc." Roblox said these will be displayed at the top and sides of Roblox.com. When the image is clicked, it will take you to the thing that is being advertised.

Q: How to buy Robux

You can buy Robux from here. When you buy Robux, you receive a "limited, non-refundable, non-transferable, revocable license" to use the virtual currency on Roblox.

Q: Does Roblox sync across devices?

Yes. Your in-game progress will save between devices. That means you can pick up a game on your iPhone after leaving it on your Xbox.

Q: Are there scams in Roblox?

There are reports that some games have scams. For instance, if you're in need of Robux, scammers may get you to click links with the promise of free Robux.

Roblox said to follow these tips to keep your account safe: