Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news

Here's what Telegram's Premium subscription will add

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Adem AY on Unsplash Here's what Telegram's Premium subscription will add
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Telegram is a longstanding favourite with those seeking free encrypted messaging across multiple platforms.

The messaging app took its first steps towards monetization last year, in the form of ad sales and by introducing paid features for massive group chats.

Now, it would seem that the service is planning to introduce a premium paid option for average users, but only on iOS initially.

The latest iOS beta (version 8.7.2) has given us our first glimpse into what Telegram Premium might offer.

The beta includes a range of reaction emojis and stickers that are locked behind a Telegram Premium paywall.

Interestingly, it would seem that premium stickers which appear in a conversation are blocked from view, too, replaced with the same call to action.

That's something we'd expect to change with the final release, otherwise, there would be little benefit in signing up.

A Reddit user also uncovered an avatar creator on the macOS Telegram client, which would allow users to create avatars using emoji, monograms, stickers and patterns.

Tanto_Faz / RedditHere’s what Telegram’s Premium subscription will add photo 4

We're not sure if this will also be a part of Telegram Premium, but it would make sense for certain stickers or emoji to be behind the paywall, given the iOS changes that were found.

Unfortunately, that's all we know so far. No details of the pricing or launch date have been uncovered just yet, but we'll keep you in the loop when we learn more.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman ·

Writing by Luke Baker.
  • Source: Telegram ‘Premium’ subscription adds exclusive reactions and stickers, but the cost is unclear - 9to5google.com
Sections Apps