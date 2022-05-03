Here's what Telegram's Premium subscription will add

(Pocket-lint) - Telegram is a longstanding favourite with those seeking free encrypted messaging across multiple platforms.

The messaging app took its first steps towards monetization last year, in the form of ad sales and by introducing paid features for massive group chats.

Now, it would seem that the service is planning to introduce a premium paid option for average users, but only on iOS initially.

The latest iOS beta (version 8.7.2) has given us our first glimpse into what Telegram Premium might offer.

The beta includes a range of reaction emojis and stickers that are locked behind a Telegram Premium paywall.

Interestingly, it would seem that premium stickers which appear in a conversation are blocked from view, too, replaced with the same call to action.

That's something we'd expect to change with the final release, otherwise, there would be little benefit in signing up.

A Reddit user also uncovered an avatar creator on the macOS Telegram client, which would allow users to create avatars using emoji, monograms, stickers and patterns.

We're not sure if this will also be a part of Telegram Premium, but it would make sense for certain stickers or emoji to be behind the paywall, given the iOS changes that were found.

Unfortunately, that's all we know so far. No details of the pricing or launch date have been uncovered just yet, but we'll keep you in the loop when we learn more.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 3 May 2022

Writing by Luke Baker.