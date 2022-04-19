(Pocket-lint) - Telegram - the popular messaging app - is rolling out a host of new features in an update, and chief among those new features is the ability to apply custom sounds as your notification alert.

This new feature will allow you to use any sound as an alert, including any sounds or voice notes sent to you within a chat. It also means you can set custom sounds for each individual chat if you want to. So if you'd like to set a specific sound for messages from your close friends, family and loved ones, or a custom sound for a work chat, you can do so now.

There is a limit, however. The sound has to be less than five seconds in length, and under 300KB in size. Apart from that, there are no restrictions. In fact, you can try out some of Telegram's own ones in its Notification Sounds Telegram channel.

You can use any sound as an alert in Telegram, including voice notes sent within a chat. So if you have a chat with funny, short voice notes in it, the process to use that as a notification is pretty simple.

On iPhone:

Open the chat with the sound in Tap and hold the voice note/sound you want to use From the popup menu that appears, choose 'Save for Notifications' from the pop-up menu

On Android:

Open the chat containing the sound you want Tap in the space immediately next to a voice note/sound in a chat Select 'Save for Notifications' from the pop-up menu

You might not want to use voice notes as a custom sound, but rather an individual audio file you have saved on your phone. And the good news is you can use that in the latest update too. Here's how to get to it.

On iPhone:

Open a chat Tap the image of the person/group in the top right corner Tap 'Mute' beneath the image thumbnail Now select 'Customise' from the list Under 'Telegram Tones' choose any sound already added to the list or Or.. to add a new one, select 'Upload Sound' and find the sound you want in your iPhone files

On Android

Open a chat Tap the profile image in the top left corner Select 'Notifications' Now tap 'Customise' from the pop-up menu Select 'Sound' Now choose from the 'Telegram tones' if you've already added some Or... tap 'Upload Sound' to add a new one

Other new features in the recent update include better translations for messages in other languages, improved picture-in-picture mode on Android and some enhancements to its bots.

Writing by Cam Bunton.