(Pocket-lint) - Before any Forex broker can accept US forex traders as clients, they must become registered as a Retail Foreign Exchange Dealer (RFED) by the financial regulatory body, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

They must also be regulated by the National Futures Association (NFA) as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM).

OANDA is a well-known and respected name in the financial industry. It has a good regulatory record, and it supports third-party tools, which adds value to the overall service.

Oanda provides varying sign-up bonuses and promotions, it is worth checking their website for available promotions.

Pros Cons User-friendly trading platform High withdrawal fees Low trading fees Low minimum deposit

Feature Information Regulation FCA, NFA, CFTC Minimum deposit from None Average spread from 1.6 pips Commissions from $0.01 USD per trade Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $1000 Sign Up Bonus Maximum Leverage 1:50 Bonuses Various promotions Customer Support 24/5

IG is a global leader in online trading and now recognized as the world's top CFD provider thanks to its extensive product catalogue, affordable fees, long-standing business operations, and strong industry reputation.

Pros Cons Excellent customer support Demo account is only available to use for 30 days Advanced suite of technical indicators Secure and well-regulated trading environment

Feature Information Regulation FCA, FSCA, CFTC, NFA Minimum deposit from No minimum deposit Average spread from 0.8 pips Commissions from £3.00 - £8.00 per trade for all types of assets Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:50 Bonuses None offered Customer Support 24/6

Beginner traders in the United States can take advantage of Forex.com's adaptive, configurable, and user-friendly trading platform.

New traders will receive a sign-up bonus of up to 20% of their initial deposit, with the bonus able to reach a maximum of $5000.

Pros Cons Low trading fees High stock CFDs Free deposit and withdrawal

Feature Information Regulation KNF, FCA, CySEC, IFSC, CFTC, NFA Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 1 pip on commission-free accounts/0.1 pip on STP accounts Commissions from 0.08% of trade value with $8 minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $30 on withdrawals of less than $50 Maximum Leverage 1:50 Bonuses Sign-up bonus of 20% on $100 USD

With TD Ameritrade, commissions are zero, instructional programming is top-notch, and the broker has a user-friendly mobile app that can accommodate the demands of a novice investor as well as an accomplished day trader who wants to open positions in many asset classes.

Pros Cons Comprehensive selection of trading instruments Long withdrawal times Wide variety of trading platforms

Feature Information Regulation SEC, FINRA, CFTC, NFA Minimum deposit from None Average spread from 1.2 pips Commissions from $0.65 per contract for options Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Yes Maximum Leverage 15% margin Bonuses None currently Customer Support 24/5

ATC Brokers provides traders with the well-known MT4 trading platform, as well as more than a dozen currency pairs and CFDs.

ATC Broker's MT4 Pro plugin is custom-built to distinguish its service from other MT4 providers, and its customer service is superior to that offered by other brokers.

Pros Cons MT4 Pro provides advanced trading features No Islamic Accounts available Tight spreads available

Feature Information Regulation CFTC, NFA Minimum deposit from $2000 Average spread from 0.03 Commissions from $10 per standard contract Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Yes Maximum Leverage 1:50 Bonuses None currently Customer Support 24/5

You can go to the CFTC’s official website to check for a broker’s official regulation

Yes, Forex trading is legal in the USA under the regulation of the CFTC and the NFA

Yes, the NFA regulates all retail foreign exchange dealers in the USA

