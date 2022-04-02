(Pocket-lint) - Angry Birds, one of the first hugely popular mobile games, is back.

Rovio, the company behind the game, has announced the return of the original Angry Birds. It's now available in app stores with a new engine and no in-app purchases. It's been completely rebuilt with the Unity engine, with a more seamless experience across different devices and platforms. But nothing else has changed; the original Angry Birds game is been preserved in this new release.

"While we were rebuilding Angry Birds, we took great care to preserve the feeling of the original Angry Birds game", said Rovio executive producer Sami Ronkainen in a press release. “We know our fans are a discerning bunch and will be able to pick out even small differences. Matching the gameplay, and appearance of the game next to the original was crucial".

Rovio removed the first Angry Birds game from the App Store in 2019 due to compatibility issues. The new remaster is called Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and it is based on the 2012 version of the game. Unlike other Angry Birds games and spinoffs, it's not a freemium title with paid extra content. In other words, it has no in-app purchases or advertisements. Instead, it costs $0.99 in the US.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is available now in the App Store and Google Play.

Keep in mind that it is different from Rovio's Angry Birds Reloaded game. That game is exclusive to Apple Arcade, and although it too is a remaster of the original game, it has new characters and extra levels.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.