How to add a Giphy GIF clip to your TikTok video

(Pocket-lint) - TikTok is rolling out a new editing tool that allows you to add GIFs with sound to your videos. These are called GIF clips, and they're powered by Giphy and will be available when the new Library option goes live in TikTok's mobile app. Here is everything you need to know how GIF clips work in TikTok, including how to use them in videos yourself.

Let's start with the basics: Giphy is both a database and a search engine for finding GIFs - short looping videos with no sound. GIF clips, however, are a new type of GIF with sound. Giphy has partnered with content production partners such as HBO, Hulu, Xbox, and Roku, among others, to offer a large swath of GIF clips for TikTok users to incorporate into their videos.

Giphy GIF clips are usually trending, popular, culture-defining moments. They can even be snippets from your favourite movies and shows. By incorporating a GIPHY GIF clip into your TikTok video, you can not only tap into and be part of viral trends but also level up your visual storytelling in a fun and more imaginative way.

Below is a step-by-step tutorial on how to add GIF clips to your TikTok videos.

Open the latest version of the TikTok app. Go to the Camera screen. Tap on the new Library option that appears at the bottom of the vertical sidebar. Slide upwards on the Library page to find a Giphy Clip. You can also use the search field at the top for specific results. Once you’ve found a clip, you can trim it to use in your TikTok video. When finished, you can proceed with recording your video and then post it.

The video below as well as the one embedded above - both of which are from Giphy - demo exactly how you can use GIF clips in a TikTok video.

GIF clips will be available when the new Library option rolls out to TikTok users. It's rolling out first to Android users the first week of April 2022 and will come to iOS users by mid-April 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.