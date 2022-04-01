Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news

How to make your Clubhouse account a 'protected profile' and why

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
William Krause on Unsplash How to make your Clubhouse account a 'protected profile' and why

- It's easy!

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Clubhouse is introducing "protected profiles", a new setting that allows you to limit your full profile to only the people you approve as followers. But it also makes your profile less visible in general. Here is everything you need to know, including how to get a protected profile yourself.

How to make your profile protected in Clubhouse

You can turn on the protected profile feature in Clubhouse's settings. Once you do, you’ll be able to approve your followers.

To protect your profile:

  1. From Account Settings, tap your profile picture at the top.
  2. Scroll down to the “Protected Profile” section and toggle it on.
  3. Tap Confirm and your profile is now protected.

Note: You have the option to toggle off the Protected Profile option at any time.

What happens if you use a protected profile?

If you choose to have a protected profile in Clubhouse, only your followers will be able to see rooms, clubs, and replays on your profile. Users you haven’t approved as followers also won’t be able to see when you’re online, and Clubhouse won’t recommend that people you don’t know follow you. 

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search
Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a better way to browse the web.

Why is Clubhouse introducing protected profiles?

Clubhouse said it's rolling out protected profiles in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in an effort to keep users protected on its platform. "We’re grateful we’ve become a meeting place for people around the world to connect during this time, but we also know that times of conflict and upheaval make it increasingly important to be mindful of your presence online and what you share", Clubhouse announced.

Want to know more?

To learn more about Clubhouse, including how it works, see Pocket-lint's in-depth guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search
Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
How to make your Clubhouse account a 'protected profile' and why
How to make your Clubhouse account a 'protected profile' and why By Maggie Tillman ·
How to get Alexa to tell you about Amazon deals before they go live
How to get Alexa to tell you about Amazon deals before they go live By Maggie Tillman ·