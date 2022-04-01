(Pocket-lint) - Clubhouse is introducing "protected profiles", a new setting that allows you to limit your full profile to only the people you approve as followers. But it also makes your profile less visible in general. Here is everything you need to know, including how to get a protected profile yourself.

You can turn on the protected profile feature in Clubhouse's settings. Once you do, you’ll be able to approve your followers.

From Account Settings, tap your profile picture at the top. Scroll down to the “Protected Profile” section and toggle it on. Tap Confirm and your profile is now protected.

Note: You have the option to toggle off the Protected Profile option at any time.

If you choose to have a protected profile in Clubhouse, only your followers will be able to see rooms, clubs, and replays on your profile. Users you haven’t approved as followers also won’t be able to see when you’re online, and Clubhouse won’t recommend that people you don’t know follow you.

Clubhouse said it's rolling out protected profiles in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in an effort to keep users protected on its platform. "We’re grateful we’ve become a meeting place for people around the world to connect during this time, but we also know that times of conflict and upheaval make it increasingly important to be mindful of your presence online and what you share", Clubhouse announced.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.