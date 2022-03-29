(Pocket-lint) - TikTok currently doesn't allow users to see their viewing - or "watch" - history. But that might soon change, according to a leakster.

The popular social media app is reportedly testing a new Watch History feature that will allow you to easily locate a video you previously watched without having to like to save later or download it to your device.

#TikTok is testing adding a watch history feature in the app pic.twitter.com/zFLn6uYSUr — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) March 26, 2022

As first spotted by Matt Navarra, Twitter user Hammod Oh, who frequently leaks yet-to-be-announced features coming to various social networks, recently shared a screenshot that reveals TikTok is testing a "Watch History" option. The feature itself or at least its controls appear to live under the "Content and Activity" menu in the app's settings. Since TikTok has yet to officially announce or roll out the feature, it's unclear how a Watch History page in TikTok will work and whether it'll simply be just a running list of all the TikToks you've watched.

Will there be a filter or search option within your Watch History even? Little is known at this point. However, since TikTok is apparently actively testing a Watch History feature, one can assume it will officially launch it soon. Another thing is for sure: If and when Watch History rolls out, it'll be a much-welcomed feature, especially for those who have resorted to workarounds.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.