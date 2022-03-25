(Pocket-lint) - Reddit is working on adding more user-generated video content to its platform, a new report reveals.

While not much has been determined about how the new video features will work, TechCrunch says that Reddit has confirmed it is exploring the idea.

It is said that the new feature may include TikTok style editing tools and the ability to post video reactions to other people's videos.

One of TikTok's most popular aspects is the ability to combine videos from different people using features like Duets.

Instagram's Reels and Snapchat's Spotlight have both tried to get in on the action by offering similar functionality. Now it would appear that Reddit is looking to get a slice of the pie too.

It's an interesting proposition that is quite a departure from Reddit's mostly text-based discourse.

In fact, in many Reddit communities, even using emojis is a social faux pas. So, it will be interesting to see how a TikTok inspired video feature will be received.

Reddit says it will initially be reaching out to selected communities to determine if they would be interested in exploring the new video feature.

"In line with our work to help people engage in the topics that matter to them through social audio, video, text, memes, and more, we’re in the process of reaching out to a few Reddit communities to see if a new video feature we’re working on is something they find useful and fun," a Reddit spokesperson told TechCrunch.

"After getting feedback from Redditors, we’ll explore an initial test for this new capability."

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

Writing by Luke Baker.