You can now livestream on Twitch directly from Zoom

(Pocket-lint) - If you really enjoy Zoom and also dabble in live streaming on Twitch, then there's good news as you can now stream directly from Zoom.

Zoom has announced that it has added Twitch integration directly into the app so people can live stream directly from Zoom to everyone's favourite live platform.

This functionality requires users to use the Zoom desktop client in order to both link with Twitch and to stream. It has been possible to stream from Twitch previously using other services like Restream but now you can do it directly with Zoom. Which should make the process more seamless.

There are some caveats though. The most important of which is you need to be on Zoom's paid tiers in order to use this new functionality.

Users of the Pro, Business, Enterprise or Education tiers can use the function to get streaming on Twitch directly from the Zoom client.

This move is certainly an interesting one. Twitch isn't just for gamers and there are plenty of different categories with people streaming everything from music sessions to creative arts and crafts streams and everything in-between. So while we don't expect gamers to be suddenly streaming via Zoom, there is plenty of potential for webinars, training sessions and educational streams to start popping up on the platform.

Zoom explained the move in a recent blog post:

"To help our customers streamline the process of sharing content within their communities and extend their reach, account owners and admins can now allow hosts to livestream their meeting or webinar to Twitch directly rather than manually configuring the stream as a custom livestreaming service. "

If you're interested, the company has also posted a how-to guide with all the steps and prerequisites for getting started.

Writing by Adrian Willings.