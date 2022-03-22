(Pocket-lint) - Want to be a fox in your next Zoom call? What about a dog? Well, now you can, because Zoom has rolled out a Memoji-style avatar feature that overlays a virtual character on top of your face. The feature, which is included in the 5.10 update, is limited to animals, but new avatar options will be added in the future. Here's how to get started using avatars in Zoom.

Beyond potentially helping with Zoom fatigue, because you can obscure your face with a fox or cow, Zoom thinks that showing up in a video call with an avatar filter could add "some fun to your team-building meetings" or, rather specifically, help pediatrician appointments be less stressful for young children. Whatever your reason or use case may be, it's easy to use avatars in Zoom.

To turn on avatars, follow these steps:

Open the latest version of Zoom. Select the ^ button next to the Start / Stop Video button. Select Choose Video Filter. Pick the animal you want from the Avatars tab. You can even decide whether your avatar wears a hoodie or T-shirt

You can also choose to always apply the filter whenever you enter a meeting.

When using an avatar, virtual backgrounds can be used at the same time, but video filters cannot.

To change your avatar, visit the Avatars tab and select a new one.

To remove the filter, select None in the Avatars tab. Users can also select Turn off avatar from their self-view video tile in a meeting, as well as the Stop Video menu in a meeting.

Using its new avatars feature, Zoom will let you show up to your next meeting as a rabbit, fox, dog, cow, or another type of animal. New avatar options will be added in the future, Zoom promised.

Yes - on iOS, anyway.

Currently, avatars are supported in the following Zoom clients:

Windows: 5.10.0 or higher

macOS: 5.10.0 or higher

iOS: 5.10.0 or higher

Check out Zoom's blog post and support page for more detailed instructions.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.