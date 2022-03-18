(Pocket-lint) - As if you needed another app to post Stories, TikTok has been experimenting with the format through a new feature it's trialing called TikTok Stories. Not all users have access to TikTok Stories yet. If you're curious about the feature or are lucky enough to be in its pilot test, here is everything you need to know about TikTok Stories, including how they work.

Many social media sites, including Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram, allow you to post Stories on your profile that automatically delete after 24 hours. TikTok now offers the same feature to some of its users. If you share a story on TikTok, you will be able to see who has viewed it in a separate tab located next to the comments section. A blue ring will also appear around your profile picture, indicating to other users that they can tap to view your Stories. They can also publicly react and comment, which will appear on the story itself.

If you don't have access to TikTok Stories yet, you won't be able to post Stories, and you won't be able to see Stories that users have shared.

When you create a new story, you can add captions, music, and text. And they last for 24 hours before they're gone for good.

Open the latest version of the TikTok mobile app.

Tap the "post" button in the bottom center of the navigation bar.

From there, scroll to a camera mode. Ensure you have selected "Quick" under the pink record button. Either record a video on the spot or upload one from your camera roll.

Next, edit your story. Videos in Stories have the same creation options as normal TikTok videos.

Tap the "Post to story" upload icon to add it to your story.

To view someone’s story, go to their profile, and if their picture has a blue circle around it, you can tap it to view what they’ve shared.

Stories are also displayed on the left side of the screen. As a viewer, you can react and even comment on Stories.

TikTok is still trialing TikTok Stories among an undisclosed group of users. It's unclear how widespread the test is and the company hasn't said when the feature will officially launch.

TikTok told The Verge last August it is always thinking about new ways to bring value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, and that it is experimenting with ways to "give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life". Later, in February 2022, the company provided an update - telling TechCrunch: "Currently, we’re expanding a pilot test, which provides creators with additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community".

