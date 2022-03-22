(Pocket-lint) - The VPN industry has catapulted and grown immensely over the last couple of years. Several factors can be attributed to this growth — the need to bypass geographic restrictions on information and content, to protect your identity from governmental organizations that feed on your information, or the simple need to view content only available to some other countries or regions. Capitalizing on our increasing need for privacy and geographical transcendency, Surfshark has risen as one of the most prominent VPN platforms in recent years.

Surfshark only emerged as a prominent VPN platform in 2018, but it has already amassed an impressive network of servers across the globe. Compared to other VPN platforms on the market, Surfshark is available at a fairly affordable rate, making it suitable and accessible for the average user. After all, data privacy shouldn’t be a privilege — it should be a basic fundamental right. Surfshark also offers a wide range of impressive features at a relatively low cost, making it one of the best VPNs around.

This article highlights 5 reasons Surfshark is a great VPN!

The primary goal of a VPN is to offer data privacy and security to its users. Surfshark ensures optimal security and data privacy for its users through excellent protocol selection, a secure encrypted tunnel, and various other features.

OpenVPN and IKEv2 Protocols

Surfshark uses the OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols, both of which are generally accepted as the highest standards of speed and security. To make itself more accessible in the increasingly difficult market in China, Surfshark also uses the Shadowsocks protocol. While it’s difficult to assess whether Surfshark is truly accessible to all users in China, its attempt to make it accessible in such a region speaks volumes about its commitment.

Perfect Encryption + Kill Switch

Surfshark also uses strong encryption for data transmitted through the VPN tunnel, allowing users to adjust the encryption rate according to their preference. This VPN runs on optimal AES-256 bit encryption. If there are any issues with the VPN connection, users can also use the kill switch to sever the internet connection immediately, thus preventing even an accidental lapse of data security.

No Logs Maintained

Surfshark is one of the few VPN platforms guaranteeing a true no-logs service. An individual’s internet activity can be tracked through server logs that track their IP address, browsing history, and other details. Some VPN platforms maintain user logs, even though they promise not to disclose the logs to anyone. But Surfshark offers a no-logs service, so there’s no risk of data leaks, even during government crackdowns.

Most VPN platforms allow users to route through one other server. But Surfshark offers “multi-hop” connections, which means you can route your internet activity through two or more successive VPN servers, making it even more difficult to track your activity. This feature offers the highest levels of privacy and anonymity possible. Furthermore, you can choose from networks across 61 countries, with a total of 1,000+ networks.

Surfshark has an excellent coverage area. It has 1,000+ networks spread across 61 countries and counting — this is an incredibly large coverage area for a platform that’s only launched a few years ago. Most of their servers have physical locations, and a few have virtual locations. You can also ask the platform for a fixed IP address, and, as mentioned previously, the “multi-hop” feature allows you to route through multiple networks for optimal anonymity.

Netflix has one of the most sophisticated systems for geographical content restriction. Even the most sophisticated VPNs have a hard time bypassing Netflix geo-blocking, and they have to eventually reconnect the VPN multiple times to view content. However, Surfshark allows you to seamlessly bypass geographical content restrictions from Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, and all other platforms. The speed is also excellent, so you don’t have to worry about endless buffering or the dreaded “Proxy Detected” message.

Surfshark comes with a powerful CleanWeb feature, which allows you to block ads and malware before they load. You can install the ad-blocking browser extensions to prevent advertisement pop-ups before they load. This allows you to further protect your identity and browser activities, boost browser speed, minimize malware risks (ads often carry malware), save mobile data, and bypass phishing attempts and scammers. Surfshark makes ad blocking incredibly easy, and it’s accessible on all platforms and browsers.

If you still have hesitations about trying Surfshark, rest assured they offer a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee. If you don’t like the VPN, you can easily get your money back. If you care about your data privacy or simply want to access Netflix content from another country, it’s worth checking this VPN platform out.