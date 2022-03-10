Heardle is Wordle crossed with Name That Tune

(Pocket-lint) - Wordle might not be the newest news anymore, but the hit word game is still going strong as evidenced by the number of people sharing their results every day on social media.

There have been countless different spin-off games created by ardent fans of its guessing format, but one of the more novel has been growing in popularity recently - Heardle.

To put it simply, it's Wordle but for music. Rather than trying to guess a five-letter word, you have six guesses to work out what song you're listening to the intro of.

As a way of replacing the sensation of getting more letters to work with from previous guesses, every time you get a guess wrong, you'll get another second or so of music to listen to, helping you figure out the tune.

It works really quite well and will be very familiar to anyone who loved the Intros round on Never Mind the Buzzcocks here in the UK, or who's played Name That Tune.

Of course, even more so than Wordle (which is limited only by your vocabulary), you're a little sunk each day if you've simply never heard the song being played, but part of the fun is testing the amount of range your taste in music can offer up.

When you do get it right, though, it underlines just how iconic the intro to a song really can be, and how recognisable even just the first second of a classic is.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.