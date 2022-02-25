(Pocket-lint) - Tumblr is allowing its users to opt out of ads on the desktop and in its mobile apps.

By paying $4.99 per month or purchasing a year of ad-free browsing for $39.99, you can use the service like people did before Tumblr started banning NSFW content and before Yahoo bought it in 2013 for $1.1 billion and before Verizon sold it to WordPress owner Automattic Inc. Now, anyone who uses Tumblr can once again experience the ad-free version of the site.

They just have to pay up.

Tumblr, which is known for first introducing microblogs, is offering a zero-ad experience less than a year after it gave bloggers the option to charge for access at prices ranging from $4 to $10 per month. It's clearly exploring new ways to generate revenue streams while also incentivising creators. If you're the type to subscribe to various services, such as Twitter Blue, then maybe you'll be willing to fork up some cash to remove ads. It remains to be seen, however, whether there are many users out there who fit that description.

To op-out of ads on Tumblr, follow these steps:

Go to Account Settings on desktop. Select "Go Ad-Free". Choose to pay monthly or yearly. That’s it!

You can now read your favorite blogs and posts without ads.

It costs $4.99 a month. If you like a discount, you can get 33 per cent off (or four months for free) at $39.99 for an entire year.

See Tumblr's blog post for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.