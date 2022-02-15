Key Takeaways Wordle hype may have simmered, but a world of alternatives awaits.

Find Wordle spin-offs like Squabble, Lewdle, and Crosswordle.

Each of these offer unique twists on Wordle.

Remember when Wordle was all the rage on social media, popping up in every corner of your feeds? Yeah, those were the days. It seemed like everyone was taking a crack at guessing the secret word, sharing their successes (and sometimes failures) with colorful blocks of green, yellow, and black (or gray). Then, like a plot twist in a blockbuster movie, The New York Times Games stepped in and made Wordle even bigger. Suddenly, it wasn't just a game; it was a cultural phenomenon.

While the Wordle hype might have simmered down a bit, the love for word games hasn't gone anywhere. If you're still craving that daily word challenge or just looking for a fun way to pass the time, you're in luck. There's a whole world of Wordle alternatives out there waiting for you to discover. From clever twists on the classic format to entirely new challenges, these games offer something for everyone. You might just find your new favorite way to pass the time while you wait for the next big thing to take over social.

Related The best Wordle starting words, according to NYT's Wordlebot Looking for some starting word inspiration for your next Wordle game? You've come to the right place.

Best Wordle alternatives and spinoffs

To be clear, the word games below are not complete rip-offs or clones of Wordle. They're like Wordle, for sure, but they each have a twist. Like, imagine a version of Wordle where all the words to guess are NSFW. Guess what? That exists. It's called Lewdle. If you want to play that and more games like Wordle, here is our pick of the best Wordle alternatives -- or, spinoffs, if you will.

1 Squabble

It's Wordle with a battle royale

Squabble

Squabble See at Squabble

This new spin on the Wordle format is all about another huge gaming trend in recent years: Battle royale.

Squabble puts you against other players. You'll need to enter your guesses fast, and you still only have six attempts to find the correct five-letter word. Players have hit points that slowly deplete, and you'll lose some for wrong guesses. Get a letter right to earn hit points back and damage the other players. Once all your hit points are gone or you run out of guesses, you're out of the game.

There are two modes. Blitz is for between two and five players, while Squabble Royale rounds have between six and 99 competitors. Games continue until one player remains. Another cool aspect is you can create a lobby and invite friends to a private match. There's also a replay mode, so you can see everyone's guesses in real time.

2 Lewdle

Imagine Wordle but with only bad words

Lewdle

Lewdle See at Lewdle

This game looks just like Wordle and uses the same format and colour blocks. But there is one that makes it different: Lewdle has a content advisory that warns you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity, or obscenity. It also says to "go play Wordle instead!" if that's you. With Lewdle, you get one puzzle per day, and the words range from mild to full-on not safe for work.

3 Crosswordle

Wordle in a crossword format

Crosswordle

Crosswordle See at Crosswordle

In this Wordle-like game, you have to guess two words that intersect like a crossword puzzle. It features black/grey, yellow, and green colour blocks, and there's one puzzle a day. But you can guess as many times as you want - until you either win or give up. You can also create your own Crosswordle puzzle to share with friends, which is something none of the other Wordle alternatives offer.

4 Worldle

Wordle, but you guess places in the world

Worldle

Worldle See at Worldle

This Wordle spinoff is all about geography. You get six tries to guess what country or territory is displayed. But, for clues, instead of getting black/grey, yellow, and green blocks shown, you see distance, direction, and proximity percentage. So, if you guess Ukraine, Worldle might show you 55 kilometers and an arrow pointing northwest with 34%. This means the correct country or territory is 55km to the northwest of Ukraine, and there is a 34% proximity rate. There's only one puzzle a day, and there are options to make the game more difficult.

5 Word Master

Wordle remake with unlimited games

Word Master

Word Master See at Word Master

OK, this is the closest to a Wordle clone as you can get on our list. It's a remake that still gives you six tries to guess a five-letter word - but it offers unlimited games so you don't have to wait 24 hours.

6 Hello Wordl

What if you could guess 11-letter words?

Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl See at Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl is another Wordle remake that makes you guess a word and uses the same coloured blocks. It even has unlimited games like Word Master. But what makes Hello Wordl unique is that it also lets you change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. Go from a four-letter word to an 11-letter word. No matter how long the word is, though, you only get six chances to guess.

7 Absurdle

It's an adversarial version of Wordle

Absurdle

Absurdle See at Absurdle

This Wordle spinoff is for the true word game lovers out there. That's because it's actively trying to avoid giving you the answer. It doesn't pick a word at the beginning of the game for you to guess and instead uses your guesses to trim down its list of words. The final word might not even have a yellow letter from one of your earlier guesses. But, hey, you do get to guess as many times as you want.

Apparently, the best score you can get is four guesses.

8 Lordle of the Rings

Wordle using only words from LOTR text

Lordle of the Rings

Lordle of Rings See at Lordle of Rings

Are you a Tolkien fan? This is the spinoff for you.You have six tries to guess a five-letter word from the Lord of the Rings text. Places like Rohan and characters like Frodo or even are all safe bets.

9 Primel

Wordle, but with prime numbers

Primel

Primel See at Primel

In this Wordle-like game, you get six tries to guess a five-digit prime number - using only prime numbers. The grey, yellow, and green colour blocks are all here, and you only get one puzzle a day.

10 Nerdle

Wordle, with math and stuff

Nerdle

Nerdle See at Nerdle

Think Primel, but for true math nerds. With Nerdle, you have six chances to guess an equation and solution. After each guess, numbers or symbols that are in the correct spot are green, numbers or symbols in the wrong place in the equation are purple, and numbers or symbols not in the equation are black. Once you finish a puzzle, you have to wait 8 hours before the next one.

Hint: The "=" sign is always in the puzzle.

Related What is Wordle and why is everyone talking about it? You may have noticed that your Twitter feed has been filling up with green and yellow tiles as of late, but what is it all about?

FAQ

Q: Are the any other games similar to Wordle worth checking out?

There are honestly dozens. Here are a few more we liked:

Quordle: Take your Wordle game up a notch by solving four words at the same time, perfect for those who love a good brain workout. Octordle: Ready for a real challenge? Try figuring out eight words simultaneously in this intense Wordle spin-off. Dordle: Dordle is all about juggling two words at once, doubling your puzzle fun and testing your multitasking skills. Sedecordle: For the ultimate word puzzle fanatics, Sedecordle has you solving sixteen words at the same time. It's a real brain teaser! IYKYK: Mix it up with IYKYK, where you guess acronym-based phrases. It's a fresh twist that combines Wordle with pop culture. Heardle: Test your music knowledge by identifying songs with just a few seconds of audio in this unique take on Wordle. Name That Ride: Car enthusiasts will love this game, where you identify vehicles from images that get clearer with each guess. Lookdle: Guess the celebrity from pixelated images that gradually improve in quality with each wrong guess in this fun visual game. Framed: Movie lovers can showcase their knowledge by guessing films from a series of still images in this engaging game.g. Kitty Letter: Unscramble letters to form words and build armies of cats in this quirky and entertaining game. SpellTower: Keep the letters at bay by forming words in this fast-paced, addictive puzzle game. Sweardle: For those who don't mind a bit of edginess, Sweardle has you guessing four-letter swear words in a bold twist on Wordle. Wheeldle: Enjoy Wordle's gameplay with a retro NES flair in Wheeldle, a treat for nostalgia fans and word puzzle lovers alike. WordGuessr: Customize your word puzzle experience by choosing the word length and playing as many rounds as you like in this versatile game. Queerdle: Celebrate LGBTQ+ culture with daily puzzles that spotlight gay culture and entertainment in this inclusive Wordle variant. Phordle: Phish fans, this one's for you. Dive into Phish-themed word puzzles and connect with your favorite band in a new way. Taylordle: Taylor Swift fans can enjoy this themed Wordle game, with puzzles related to her music and pop culture. Letterle: Enjoy a minimalist challenge? Guess a single letter each day in this simple yet engaging version of Wordle..

Q: What is Wordle?

Wordle is a popular online word puzzle game where players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word, with feedback provided for each guess in the form of colored tiles indicating when letters match or occupy the correct position. It was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and launched in October 2021. The New York Times Games acquired Wordle in January 2022.