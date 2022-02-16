(Pocket-lint) - Wordle is everywhere. The online game has been all over social media - even before The New York Times Games bought it. Admit it: You can't check Twitter or Facebook without seeing those green, yellow, and black (or grey) blocks peppered all over your feed. It was only a matter of time before more puzzles based on the original began popping up. In fact, to our knowledge, there are over 10 games like Wordle. But, that just means, while you wait for the next Wordle to drop, you can feed your addiction to word games by playing some of the many fun Wordle alternatives.

To be clear, the word games below are not complete rip-offs or clones of Wordle. They're like Wordle, for sure, but they each have a twist. Like, imagine a version of Wordle where all the words to guess are NSFW. Guess what? That exists. It's called Lewdle. If you want to play that and more games like Wordle, here is our pick of the best Wordle alternatives - or, spinoffs, if you will.

This new spin on the Wordle format is all about another huge gaming trend in recent years: Battle royale.

Squabble puts you against other players. You'll need to enter your guesses fast, and you still only have six attempts to find the correct five-letter word. Players have hit points that slowly deplete, and you'll lose some for wrong guesses. Get a letter right to earn hit points back and damage the other players. Once all your hit points are gone or you run out of guesses, you're out of the game.

There are two modes. Blitz is for between two and five players, while Squabble Royale rounds have between six and 99 competitors. Games continue until one player remains. Another cool aspect is you can create a lobby and invite friends to a private match. There's also a replay mode, so you can see everyone's guesses in real time.

You can play Squabble in any web browser.

This game looks just like Wordle and uses the same format and colour blocks. But there is one that makes it different: Lewdle has a content advisory that warns you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity, or obscenity. It also says to "go play Wordle instead!" if that's you. With Lewdle, you get one puzzle per day, and the words range from mild to full-on not safe for work.

You can play Lewdle on any web browser.

In this Wordle-like game, you have to guess two words that intersect like a crossword puzzle. It features black/grey, yellow, and green colour blocks, and there's one puzzle a day. But you can guess as many times as you want - until you either win or give up. You can also create your own Crosswordle puzzle to share with friends, which is something none of the other Wordle alternatives offer.

You can play Crosswordle on any web browser.

This Wordle spinoff is all about geography. You get six tries to guess what country or territory is displayed. But, for clues, instead of getting black/grey, yellow, and green blocks shown, you see distance, direction, and proximity percentage. So, if you guess Ukraine, Worldle might show you 55 kilometers and an arrow pointing northwest with 34%. This means the correct country or territory is 55km to the northwest of Ukraine, and there is a 34% proximity rate. There's only one puzzle a day, and there are options to make the game more difficult.

You can play Worldle on any web browser.

OK, this is the closest to a Wordle clone as you can get on our list. It's a remake that still gives you six tries to guess a five-letter word - but it offers unlimited games so you don't have to wait 24 hours.

You can play Word Master on any web browser.

Hello Wordl is another Wordle remake that makes you guess a word and uses the same coloured blocks. It even has unlimited games like Word Master. But what makes Hello Wordl unique is that it also lets you change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. Go from a four-letter word to an 11-letter word. No matter how long the word is, though, you only get six chances to guess.

You can play Hello Wordl on any web browser.

This Wordle spinoff is for the true word game lovers out there. That's because it's actively trying to avoid giving you the answer. It doesn't pick a word at the beginning of the game for you to guess and instead uses your guesses to trim down its list of words. The final word might not even have a yellow letter from one of your earlier guesses. But, hey, you do get to guess as many times as you want.

Apparently, the best score you can get is four guesses.

You can play Absurdle on any web browser.

Are you a Tolkien fan? This is the spinoff for you.You have six tries to guess a five-letter word from the Lord of the Rings text. Places like Rohan and characters like Frodo or even are all safe bets.

You can play Lordle of the Rings on any web browser.

In this Wordle-like game, you get six tries to guess a five-digit prime number - using only prime numbers. The grey, yellow, and green colour blocks are all here, and you only get one puzzle a day.

You can play Primel on any web browser.

Think Primel, but for true math nerds. With Nerdle, you have six chances to guess an equation and solution. After each guess, numbers or symbols that are in the correct spot are green, numbers or symbols in the wrong place in the equation are purple, and numbers or symbols not in the equation are black. Once you finish a puzzle, you have to wait 8 hours before the next one.

Hint: The "=" sign is always in the puzzle.

You can play Nerdle on any web browser.

