New York Times slices rude words from Wordle dictionary

(Pocket-lint) - Wordle's popularity seems to be enduring since the major shake-up of its purchase by the New York Times, especially since the paper's team fixed some teething problems with people's stats transferring to its new URL.

After maintaining during the purchase that it wouldn't be changing anything about the game, though, the Times has just made an intriguing tweak, removing a swathe of rude words from the list of acceptable guesses and, presumably, solutions that the game accepts.

This means five-letter words like "whore" or "sluts" are no longer valid - but, equally oddly, there are still allowances for words including "fucks" and "shits". The discrepancy isn't clearly explained at this stage, but it sounds like the rude options still available might not last long.

Per the NYT's spokesperson talking to Eurogamer, "Offensive words will always be omitted from consideration. As we have just started Wordle's transition to The Times website, we are still in the process of removing those words from the game play".

That's nothing new to the NYT's word games section, which is fairly chaste, but it might dismay some who were hoping that Wordle would be completely untouched. Still, it's hardly a crippling change and we're not sure how many people were guessing the words in the first place.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.