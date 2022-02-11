(Pocket-lint) - MoviePass, the shuttered online subscription service that allowed you to see a certain number of movies at the cinemas for a set monthly fee, plans to re-launch this summer.

According to several reports, co-founder Stacy Spikes announced in New York City on 9 February 2022 that the service will return, but it’s not clear if any theatre chains have partnered with the new service yet, and no pricing tiers have been disclosed. The revived service will be available at varying price points, but Spikes did not reveal much more. There will be a credit system that rollovers each month, and subscribers will be able to earn credits for free by watching advertisements ahead of movies, according to Spikes. It'll also use eye-tracking technology to make sure the user is watching.

Spikes is also MoviePass' CEO. He said the new service will allow movie theatres to set different prices for off-peak times. Spikes didn't mention an unlimited plan, which is not surprising considering how the $10 unlimited MoviePass plan from before proved unsustainable and led to the service shutting down in 2019. Spikes said he wants cinemas to partner with MoviePass on this new iteration going forward. The service will allow subscribers to bring a guest, although it isn’t known if that would be limited to certain tiers or if credits would be needed.

The original MoviePass subscription service ve subscribers access to unlimited movies in theatres for a monthly fee of $9.95. At its peak, the service had some three million subscribers.

Last year, Spikes bought back the company out of bankruptcy, with plans to relaunch the service. He saw MoviePass through its 2011 launch until 2018 - when he was fired while the service was owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics.

It's worth noting that MoviePass was lambasted by the US Federal Trade Commission in 2021 for deceptive practices and poor data collection.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.