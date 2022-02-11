(Pocket-lint) - Wordle, the online word puzzle that has exploded in popularity across the world, is now officially owned and run by The New York Times.

Its creator, Josh Wardle, sold it a few weeks ago. As a result, you can now access it at a new URL: https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

Although Wardle promised streaks, percentages, and guess distributions would be preserved with the sale and transition to The New York Times, many users have reported issues. In fact, Pocket-lint reporters noticed their game streaks now showed as "1" even though they had won several games in a row, meaning there clearly is a problem with how player statistics are being transferred from the old version to the new. Previously, The New York Times said it would automatically transfer your game statistics to Wordle’s new home on The New York Times Games, with nothing to do on your end.

Here is what an FAQ page from The New York Times now states about how the stats transfer should work:

"We have automatically transferred your game statistics to Wordle’s new home on New York Times Games. If your data looks a little different than you remember, first ensure you are opening the game on the same device and browser you used previously. Your game data is stored locally on your browser and your statistics will automatically transfer without any additional action on your part. For quite a few Verge writers, this hasn’t been the case. Some have clicked on the stats button to see a completely clean slate, with no streak or stats. One can see how many games they’ve played and their win percentage, but their streak seems to have been reset. And one of our lucky staff members experienced a peaceful transition of power, getting to keep their streak and stats."

The New York Times also revealed in a tweet that it noticed streaks were appearing as reset, and it’s actively investigating the matter.

Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your "current streak" has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating. Stay tuned for more #Wordle updates. — NYTimes Wordplay (@NYTimesWordplay) February 10, 2022

The paper has also made some slight changes to the game. The sans serif font in the title now looks very NYT-esque. There’s also a new menu in the left corner that you can open to access other games from The New York Times. And, obviously, the help and Twitter links in Wordle now open to The New York Times' own accounts instead of creator Josh Wardle's.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.