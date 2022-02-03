(Pocket-lint) - Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, is introducing a speedier tier called Starlink Premium, which is aimed at "small offices, storefronts, and super users across the globe".

First announced by SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the new offering features a larger high-performance antenna and claims to hit speeds between 150Mbps and 500Mbps (20ms to 40ms latency). For comparison, the standard tier offers speeds of 50Mbps to 250Mbps (20ms to 40ms latency). Premium also supposedly doubles the upload speeds to 20Mbps to 40Mbps, compared to 10Mbps to 20Mbps for the standard tier. In addition to increased speeds, Starlink claims its Premium service will perform better in "extreme weather conditions".

Premium customers will even get access to 24/7 support.

But those speeds and perks don't come free. Naturally, Starlink Premium is priced, well, very premiumly. The high-end tier costs $2,500 for the antenna and $500 a month for service, while the standard Starlink service is just $499 for the hardware and $99 a month. There’s also a $500 deposit to reserve a Premium dish. You can expect deliveries to start in the second quarter of 2022.

For more about Starlink, where it's available, and how it works, see our guide:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.