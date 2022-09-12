(Pocket-lint) - Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, and most other operating systems come with pre-installed antivirus systems, so you may wonder if you even need to purchase external antivirus software. Well, the short answer is YES; you definitely need additional antivirus protection. In this article, we discuss the importance of third-party antivirus protection and the threats to your computer in 2022.

New threats, malware, spyware, and viruses emerge every day. Some studies show that over 350,000 potentially unwanted applications (PUA) and malware threats are detected every day. While all operating systems have inbuilt malware protection, and some of them even have exceptional internal protections, they are still vulnerable. That’s because operating systems can’t keep pace with all the new pieces of malware developed every day.

Out of all the popular operating systems, Windows is the most vulnerable system, targeted by approximately 87 percent of all ransomware. Meanwhile, macOS is targeted by 7 percent of ransomware, and iOS is targeted by 3 percent of ransomware. This statistic highlights that Windows is the most vulnerable operating system while Apple-based operating systems are the safest. But even macOSX and iOS can be targeted by malware and ransomware, so you still need additional protection.

Mac users often assume that their computers are completely safe from viruses. And indeed, File Quarantine is a brilliant virus scanner that adds new viruses and pieces of malware every day, but it doesn’t offer optimal protection against zero-day threats, and it can’t recognize all pieces of spyware and adware. Users of Mac were recently targeted by the Shlayer spyware, which harvested their information to target them with affiliate products in searches.

Whether you’re a macOS user or a Windows user, you need good third-party antivirus protection software to ensure your digital safety and privacy.

Cyberattacks pose some of the biggest threats to your personal safety and privacy, and the threat is likely to continue increasing. Cyberattacks cost the global economy approximately $6 trillion USD in 2021, and the number is likely to increase in 2022. As users learn about new pieces of malware and cyber threats, hackers and cybercriminals formulate new threats that are even more sophisticated, discreet, and dangerous. Currently, two of the biggest cyber threats are ransomware and phishing.

Ransomware is malicious software that allows hackers to infiltrate your system and steal sensitive information, such as bank details, private photos, passwords, and more. Once they have the sensitive information, they demand a ransom for their return. In other cases, hackers may prevent you from accessing important information unless you clear the ransom. Ransomware attacks increased by 144 percent in 2021, and the upward trend is likely to continue.

Phishing refers to the act of stealing a user’s sensitive information via a malicious link sent via an email. The recipient receives an email that resembles another platform, usually a banking platform demanding the user enter their username and password. Once the user enters the details, the hacker gathers the information to access the user’s official accounts and mount serious attacks, such as identity theft.

Antivirus programs use numerous methods and techniques to protect your computers and devices. They use advanced techniques such as machine learning and behaviour-based detection to find viruses and malware in your computer. After detecting the viruses, they either remove them automatically or inform you of their presence, allowing you to take action. Most antivirus programs have the ability to scan and detect viruses, but the most sophisticated programs provide real-time protection to prevent viruses altogether.

The following are some of the methods antivirus programs use to protect your system:

Malware Database: Antivirus programs contain comprehensive malware databases that can immediately recognize thousands of types of malware and remove them from your computer. The database is constantly updated.

Heuristics: Some of the most sophisticated viruses can deceive malware databases and pass as safe files. However, antivirus programs with heuristics-based scanners make logical assumptions to prevent malware files from passing as safe files.

Sandboxing: Some antivirus programs create a sandbox, i.e., an artificial virtual environment, to trap the malware. Any changes made by the malware within the sandbox won’t affect the system files outside the sandbox, essentially neutralizing the malware’s ability to do harm.

Machine Learning: The most advanced antivirus programs use behaviour analysis and machine learning to detect zero-day threats based on the file's behaviour, even if it’s a completely new type of malware. Only a handful of antivirus programs offer this feature.

Antivirus protection programs use numerous techniques to keep your systems safe. Most of the inbuilt, pre-installed antivirus programs use malware databases to identify existing threats, but they don’t have the advanced capabilities necessary to stop new threats. That’s why it’s absolutely essential to install effective, advanced third-party antivirus programs. However, all antivirus programs aren’t the same - you must find the safest and most advanced software.

Malwarebytes is widely hailed as one of the best antivirus tools for Windows and macOS. Malwarebytes uses behaviour analysis, machine learning, and numerous other advanced techniques to detect and remove adware, spyware, malware, ransomware, and other types of system threats. Furthermore, this software provides real-time protection - it detects and removes threats while you’re actively using the internet, keeping you protected constantly.

Malwarebytes can also block applications from suspicious developers, block suspicious links, pop-ups, and ads, and ensure your computer continues working smoothly. If you purchase the Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy VPN bundle, you also receive an advanced Browser Guard and a VPN to ensure optimal digital privacy while using the internet. The program comes with a 14-days free trial, so you can try it out before making a commitment.

If you’re concerned about your digital privacy and safety in 2022, we highly recommend exploring your antivirus protection options.