TikTok is letting creators test paid subscriptions

(Pocket-lint) - Following in the shoes of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Tiktok has reportedly announced it is testing support for paid subscriptions, allowing creators to charge their followers on the short-form video platform in exchange for exclusive access to their content.

According to The Information, TikTok hasn't yet disclosed when paid subscriptions might roll out to all creators on its app, but some creators are currently testing the feature. In a statement to the media, TikTok described the new feature as a "concept" and that it was "always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience".

Keep in mind TikTok offers the Creator Next hub and a tipping feature for creators, so a paid subscription option isn't its first foray into monetization.

It's not yet known what the pay structure will look like, but it'll be interesting to see whether subscriptions can work on TikTok. The idea that creators would put their best videos behind a paywall for subscribers only doesn't seem fun. We could imagine some creators using the feature to share/hide behind-the-scenes footage or "part two" videos with more context.

Instagram, too, announced this week that it is launching a test of subscriptions, where creators can select the price of their subscription tiers ranging from $0.99 to $99.99 per month. Essentially, users will pay this monthly fee to access content such as subscriber-only Lives and Stories. They will also get a purple badge by their username that shows their status.

Let's also not forget that Facebook has its own version of subscriptions for creators. And Twitter recently launched Super Follows. Plus, there are creator platforms such as Patreon and even OnlyFans, all of which allow influencers to charge their followers in exchange for exclusive - and sometimes racy - content.

But one has to wonder how many more subscriptions people will be able to take.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.