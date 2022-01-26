(Pocket-lint) - Whether you have an outdated system or you’re building a new computer, you can’t deny the importance of having the latest operating systems. Most people shirk away from getting a lifetime license for Windows and Microsoft Office because they’re extremely costly. And subscribing to these essential systems leads to a constant drain on your resources.

Thanks to software activation key provider Whokeys, you can now claim Microsoft Office and Windows lifetime licenses for only $26 and $14, respectively. You read that correctly - Whokeys is offering a whopping up to 91% discount on Microsoft Office and Windows lifetime licenses.

But you need to act fast because this is a limited-time offer for New Year - grab it while you can!

Whokeys is offering up to 91% sale on various Windows 10, Microsoft Office, Windows 11, and Microsoft Office 2021 packages with the 30% discount code PCK. Thanks to this offer, you can nab lifetime licenses for the latest Microsoft Windows and Office for as little as $14! Below, we provide an overview of the lifetime license deals.

Windows 10

Microsoft Office

Windows 10 + Microsoft Office

Windows 11+ Microsoft Office 2021

How to buy and activate the Windows 10 license?

Select the Windows 10 product.

Use the discount code PCK when you submit your order.

Purchase the license using PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, or other payment methods.

An OEM product key is sent to your registered email address.

In your existing Windows system, go to Start > Settings > System > About the Program > Change Product Key.

Enter the OEM key you receive in your email.

You will receive the message, “Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account.”

How to buy and activate the MS Office license?

Select the Microsoft Office product.

Use the discount code PCK when you submit your order.

Purchase the license using PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, or other payment methods.

The product key is sent to your registered email address.

Enter the official MS Office product page using your Microsoft account.

Enter the product key in the special field.

Enter your region and language.

You can now download the chosen MS Office.

Whokeys offers affordable software activation keys for numerous Microsoft products, including MS Windows and MS Office. As we’re all aware, Windows and Office are essential tools and platforms, and the value of owning a lifetime license can’t be understated, especially since they’re automatically updated when new versions of these systems are released.

Whokeys is currently offering an amazing New Years' sale on the lifetime licenses for Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office, allowing you to gain these systems for as little as $14 and $26 - you can’t afford to miss out on these deals!