How to restore WhatsApp backups from Google Drive 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The prospect of changing your phone can be stressful. Your phone is an essential component of your social and professional life, a container for treasured memories, messages, work documents, and everything in between. When changing your device, one of the biggest concerns is transferring content from the older phone to the new phone.

WhatsApp is especially important because it contains all of your work and personal messages, including important links, documents, and pictures. Are you wondering how to restore WhatsApp backup to your iPhone or Android phone? This article demonstrates how to restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone 11/12/13.

There are no direct means of transferring WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone. WhatsApp doesn’t offer any native means of transferring content from Android phones to iPhones. You can only restore WhatsApp messages from the iCloud — there’s no suitable alternative for prior Android users. That’s why you need third-party software, like Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer, to facilitate the transition.

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer is a third-party data transfer software that allows you to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone. The following are the steps:

Download and launch Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer. Choose WhatsApp > Backup from the left panel. Click ‘Download WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to the computer.’

Log into your Google Drive using your password.

Select the appropriate WhatsApp backup and click ‘Continue’

You’ll be asked to verify your WhatsApp account on the source phone, following which the backup file will be created

View the WhatsApp backup and click ‘Restore to Android’

You’ll receive a message that the WhatsApp backup has been restored to your iPhone



Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer is the simplest means of transferring WhatsApp backup from your Google Drive to iPhone. There are no native means of transferring the backup from an Android phone to an iPhone. However, if you don’t want to use a third-party platform, you can use a workaround via Gmail. This solution only allows you to access WhatsApp chats in a text file, but it’s suitable for emergencies.

The following steps demonstrate how to restore WhatsApp backup on Android phone:

Download and install WhatsApp on your Android phone

Verify your WhatsApp account with your number and details

If a backup file is found, click ‘Restore’ to access it



Click the triple-dots on the upper right of the WhatsApp screen

Navigate to Setting > Chat > Chat History > Export Chat

You will be sent to Gmail, from which you can email the WhatsApp backup to yourself



Open the email on your iPhone and download the WhatsApp chat details

It’s worth highlighting that most people don’t like the Gmail workaround because the WhatsApp chats are available in .txt form. That means you can simply read your chat history in a separate file, but you can’t import it into your WhatsApp. If you want to access an old message, this solution will work for you, but you won’t be able to access the messages in their original form within the WhatsApp interface.

If you’re using WhatsApp on your iPhone, you should ideally maintain a backup file. WhatsApp automatically creates backup files on the iCloud, but what if you don’t want to use iCloud? We provide three alternative means to backup WhatsApp from iPhone without iCloud.

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer [iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer] is a powerful and multi-purpose tool that allows you to backup WhatsApp data into your computer. When your iPhone is connected to the computer, you can select the Backup option, select the backup device, and then click ‘Back Up Now.’ Once you’ve created the WhatsApp backup on your computer, you can use it to restore WhatsApp on iOS whenever you want.

Once you connect your iPhone to your computer, launch the iTunes app and navigate to the ‘Summary’ option. Click ‘Back Up Now’ and wait for a few minutes. After a few minutes, the WhatsApp messages and content will be saved on your computer.

When you open WhatsApp, go to the specific chat you want to save, tap on the user’s name, and select ‘Export Chat.’ You can then choose ‘Attach Media’ or ‘Without Media.’ When the sharing window opens, select Mail, enter your email address and send it to yourself. You can then download the chat on your computer. This solution only works for individual chats, and you only receive the text file, which can’t be viewed on the WhatsApp interface.

We hope this article has proven useful to you. Restoring WhatsApp backup from Android phones to iPhone can be extremely challenging because of the lack of seamless communication between the two ecosystems. However, the innovative tool Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer simplifies the process, allowing you to easily restore the backup from Google Drive to iPhone.