Now the list of uses for artificial intelligence includes creating artistic portraits with just a few words. This website allows you to make images in a matter of seconds that are crafted by artificial intelligence and based on the words you type. Simple and intriguing.

Angry Rick Sanchez

Artflow

This image appeared as one of the Editor's Choice images on the site. It's meant to be a representation of Angry Rick Sanchez as a Pixar character.

We can certainly see some of Rick and Morty's mad scientist in the final product here.

Clint Eastwood smiling

We like this one because it's as if the artificial intelligence was attempting to paint Clint Eastwood from memory, but couldn't quite remember what he looked like. Yet it's pretty clear who it's meant to be even with just a glance.

Green eyed devil

Those are some seriously green eyes. It's easy to see this portrait as being a devil as you could easily get lost in those intriguing pools of green.

Gordon Freeman as a Star Wars character

Another Editor's Choice image where someone has tried to see what would happen if Half-Life protagonist Gordon Freeman was a Star Wars character. No crowbar, but still pretty familiar.

The Joker as an emoji

Here's a fairly sinister-looking portrait of The Joker. The smiling face hiding a world of pain and mental anguish.

Orc barbarian

It isn't just humans the AI is good at creating either. It can also create portraits of mythical beings too.

Grumpy Elf

The AI is pretty good at working with descriptive terms. This Elf, for example, is particularly grumpy. Maybe he's not too happy about not being real and only being created by an artificial intelligence.

Graphics card

We were curious to see what would happen if you put some hardware phrases in the tool, rather than descriptive ones.

This was the result from the words "graphics card". The human representation of a GPU seems a bit embarrassed with rosy red cheeks. Perhaps because she's hard to get hold of and overly expensive.

Central Processing Unit

We imagine that the AI must be a fan of Intel with all the blue in this image. Blue hair, blue background, team blue. Makes sense. This portrait sure shows an optimistic person, perhaps hoping gadgets will be easier to buy in 2022.

Pastel Princess

You can already see how arty the images are. So we thought it would be fun to suggest the next image was made with pastel colours.

Apple iPhone

Ever wondered what an Apple iPhone might look like if it was a person? Now you need to wonder no longer. Elegant, grey-haired and slightly worried looking. At least that's what we're seeing anyway, you'd probably get a different result.

Pocket lint

Of course, we had to see what the AI would come up with if we used our own namesake. We were expecting something a bit messier but it's still a great view of what pocket lint might look like as a person.

Augmented Reality

We'll be honest, when we typed "augmented reality" into the generation box we were hoping for something futuristic, but we suppose this image still works as a vision of AR.

Medieval cyborg

The AI did a good job of creating a man that looks like a Medieval cyborg in all fairness. His dress appears to fit the time period and he has scars that could point to implants. We're impressed.

The web

If the world wide web had a face, what would it look like? This AI seems to think it might be heavily scarred. Which is weird, but probably a fair representation of the darker side of the web.

Rainy day

For a "rainy day" the artificial intelligence crafted an image of a depressed-looking chap drenched to the bone in miserable weather.

Future plans

We were wondering what the AI might think of future plans. Turns out they're quite worn down, broken and battered. Which is appropriate as that's how we're feeling today anyway.

Samsung Patents

We're often on the look out for new patents on exciting future technologies, but we've certainly never seen a Samsung patent that looks like this. Or have we?