Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news

These images were made with AI and just a few words

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Artflow These images were made with AI and just a few words
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - We've seen AI used for all sorts of things in recent years. Those have included creating images of people that don't really exist, animating old photos of lost family members and turning doodles into fine art.

Now the list of uses for artificial intelligence includes creating artistic portraits with just a few words. This website allows you to make images in a matter of seconds that are crafted by artificial intelligence and based on the words you type. Simple and intriguing. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 1

Angry Rick Sanchez

This image appeared as one of the Editor's Choice images on the site. It's meant to be a representation of Angry Rick Sanchez as a Pixar character.

We can certainly see some of Rick and Morty's mad scientist in the final product here. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 2

Clint Eastwood smiling

We like this one because it's as if the artificial intelligence was attempting to paint Clint Eastwood from memory, but couldn't quite remember what he looked like. Yet it's pretty clear who it's meant to be even with just a glance. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 3

Green eyed devil

Those are some seriously green eyes. It's easy to see this portrait as being a devil as you could easily get lost in those intriguing pools of green. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 4

Gordon Freeman as a Star Wars character

Another Editor's Choice image where someone has tried to see what would happen if Half-Life protagonist Gordon Freeman was a Star Wars character. No crowbar, but still pretty familiar. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 5

The Joker as an emoji

Here's a fairly sinister-looking portrait of The Joker. The smiling face hiding a world of pain and mental anguish. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 6

Orc barbarian

It isn't just humans the AI is good at creating either. It can also create portraits of mythical beings too. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 7

Grumpy Elf

The AI is pretty good at working with descriptive terms. This Elf, for example, is particularly grumpy. Maybe he's not too happy about not being real and only being created by an artificial intelligence. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 8

Graphics card

We were curious to see what would happen if you put some hardware phrases in the tool, rather than descriptive ones. 

This was the result from the words "graphics card". The human representation of a GPU seems a bit embarrassed with rosy red cheeks. Perhaps because she's hard to get hold of and overly expensive. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 9

Central Processing Unit

We imagine that the AI must be a fan of Intel with all the blue in this image. Blue hair, blue background, team blue. Makes sense. This portrait sure shows an optimistic person, perhaps hoping gadgets will be easier to buy in 2022. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 10

Pastel Princess

You can already see how arty the images are. So we thought it would be fun to suggest the next image was made with pastel colours. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 11

Apple iPhone

Ever wondered what an Apple iPhone might look like if it was a person? Now you need to wonder no longer. Elegant, grey-haired and slightly worried looking. At least that's what we're seeing anyway, you'd probably get a different result. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 12

Pocket lint

Of course, we had to see what the AI would come up with if we used our own name sake. We were expecting something a bit messier but it's still a great view of what pocket lint might look like as a person. 

Stack up rewards and benefits on all your existing cards with this Curve Mastercard
Stack up rewards and benefits on all your existing cards with this Curve Mastercard By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant system will save you time and effort every time you pay.

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 13

Augmented Reality

We'll be honest, when we typed "augmented reality" into the generation box we were hoping for something futuristic, but we suppose this image still works as a vision of AR. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 14

Medieval cyborg

The AI did a good job of creating a man that looks like a Medieval cyborg in all fairness. His dress appears to fit the time period and he has scars that could point to implants. We're impressed. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 15

The web

If the world wide web had a face, what would it look like? This AI seems to think it might be heavily scarred. Which is weird, but probably a fair representation of the darker side of the web. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 16

Rainy day

For a "rainy day" the artificial intelligence crafted an image of a depressed-looking chap drenched to the bone in miserable weather. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 17

Future plans

We were wondering what the AI might think of future plans. Turns out they're quite worn down, broken and battered. Which is appropriate as that's how we're feeling today anyway. 

ArtflowThese images were made with AI and just a few words photo 18

Samsung Patents

We're often on the look out for new patents on exciting future technologies, but we've certainly never seen a Samsung patent that looks like this. Or have we? 

Writing by Adrian Willings.
Recommended for you
These images were made with AI and just a few words
These images were made with AI and just a few words By Adrian Willings ·
What are Spotify Codes and how to use them?
What are Spotify Codes and how to use them? By Max Langridge ·
How to use dark mode on WhatsApp
How to use dark mode on WhatsApp By Maggie Tillman ·
Amazon reverses UK Visa credit card ban
Amazon reverses UK Visa credit card ban By Rik Henderson ·
103 of the worst Photoshop errors ever, you won't believe your eyes
103 of the worst Photoshop errors ever, you won't believe your eyes By Rik Henderson ·
How much is Netflix and when does the new price hike go into effect?
How much is Netflix and when does the new price hike go into effect? By Maggie Tillman ·