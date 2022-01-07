Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Clubhouse finally lets you listen to rooms from the web, no account required

- It's limited to US users

(Pocket-lint) - Clubhouse, the live audio app that exploded in popularity in 2020 and last year, has finally expanded to the web.

But, considering its core functionality has now been replicated by several other services including Twitter, one has to wonder what took Clubhouse so long to launch this capability. Clubhouse, which allows you to host and join audio conversations with other users, was invite-only for the longest time, and it was only available on iOS and Android devices through its official app.

Now, however, the company has confirmed on Twitter that it is testing a new sharing option that will let you share a live room with anyone - other Clubhouse users, users on other social networks, and so on. When you share the link to a live room, people can access it through a web browser even if they don’t have a Clubhouse account. But the feature only works for listening.

So, if you don't have an account, you cannot join a room to talk via the web. 

According to Clubhouse, some rooms will be available for replay, too. This is all crucial for users of the app who may have thought about jumping ship for a competitor service, such as Twitter Spaces, which has been available on iOS, Android, and the web for a while.

Unfortunately, Clubhouse users can only try replays and listening from the web if they're located in the US. But, hey, it's a (long-awaited) start.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 7 January 2022.
