Step by step guide on how to recover lost files after Windows 11 update

(Pocket-lint) - Losing your important files is not an easy thing to accept. You will probably need to do something to get them back. It hurts even more when it’s not even your fault! Some random update installation might be the reason for losing your files. We know it’s frustrating, but don’t worry, we’ve got a solution in this article on how to recover files after a Windows update.

You recently tried to install the new Windows 11 update and your things are not there anymore, right? You’re not the only one suffering from lost files after the Windows update.

You might be thinking that the Windows update deleted my files, but that’s not true. There aren’t any issues with the update, that’s what Microsoft says.

There might be several other reasons, though - like that the account you were using before the update isn’t working right now or that your documents have moved to a different location within your device.

We've got eight different methods on how to recover deleted files from updates. So, try any of the following to get your files recovered.

Now that you’re sure you’ve lost your files because of the Windows update, let’s see how to recover deleted files after the Windows update we’ve got your back.

Tenorshare 4DDiG provides you free access to find your deleted files from any of your devices whether it’s Windows or Mac. It not only recovers your routine files, but it also supports more than a thousand file formats. All you’ve got to do is to:

Download and install Tenorshare 4DDiG from its website. Run the program and select your desired drive from which you want to recover your data and click Start.

Wait until the scanning process gets completed. You’ll be shown a list of your deleted files.

From the list of recovered files, you can preview files before recovering. Look for your desired file and recover it in just a few clicks.



You might be using your computer with a temporary account. On a temporary account, you won’t be able to find your files. So, in order to access your files in this case, you need to restart your computer to sign in again.

Click on the Search bar and start typing the file name that you’re looking for. You might have forgotten the location of it or you might have accidentally moved it along with some other files.

You can also choose among different categories. If your file was a photo, you should click on More and from the dropdown box, click on Photos.

Similarly, you can select other file types as well. On the right-hand side of the menu, you’ll be able to see the location of your file.

You might have your files backed up on the cloud (Google Drive or OneDrive) before installing the Windows 11 update. If you’ve got your files backed up, you can easily restore your files.

As we mentioned earlier, you might be logged in using a temporary account. So, sign out and log in with the Administrator Account to get access to your files. Most of the time, if your administrator account is logged out, you won’t be able to see your files because those files are visible to the Administrator only.

This method is very easy and short on Windows 11. Search the term “File History” and you’ll see the “Restore Your Files With File History” option. Open it.

Now, choose your desired folder to be restored and click on the setting options residing on the top right corner of the window. Here, you’ll see the “Restore To” button. Choose your desired destination for the recovery of your files.

Right-click on the folder that had your lost file. Click on “Restore previous versions” and you’ll be able to see a long list of previous versions of the same folder. Choose an appropriate previous version and click Restore.

If the Restore button is not clickable, it means you can’t restore that folder to its previous version.

Go to “File Explorer Options” and click on the “View” tab. Under the Hidden Files and Folders section, you’ll be able to check the “Show Hidden Files, Folders, and Drives” option. Check it and you’ll be able to see your hidden files.

So, this was a detailed step by step guide on how to recover deleted files lost after an update. The new Windows 11 update was quite buggy and many users lost their data. But where there's a problem, there lies a solution.

So, this was a detailed step by step guide on how to recover deleted files lost after an update. The new Windows 11 update was quite buggy and many users lost their data. But where there's a problem, there lies a solution.

We talked about eight different methods to recover your lost files. You'll definitely be able to get your files back by following these steps.