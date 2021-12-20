TikTok Kitchens will offer delivery-only viral food trends

(Pocket-lint) - TikTok has become a big player in the world of viral food trends, with its short-form videos already having inspired a wide range of dishes to reach new heights of popularity thanks to snappy recipes and delicious-looking presentation.

Now, that influence is becoming a little more concrete, as TikTok announces TikTok Kitchens, a new delivery-only food service that will be launching in a few hundred locations around the US to offer people the chance to order dishes inspired by their favourite TikTok influencers and recipes.

The logistics are being handled by Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the anonymous-sounding company that also launched YouTuber MrBeast's line of burger joints last year, something that's grown into a real success and seen the branded food launch internationally since.

The food will apparently be prepared by existing restaurants to standards set by VDC, rather than requiring new facilities to open, and proceeds from each dish will seemingly be portioned up between the creators that inspired the dishes in question, TikTok and VDC.

Interestingly, a TikTok spokesperson has told The Verge, "To be clear, this is a campaign to bring TikTok foods to fans, not a venture into the restaurant business." Despite that, there are plans to expand from an intial 300 locations to over 1,000 by the end of 2022, which sounds a little like a venture to us.