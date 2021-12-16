Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news

Pixelmator Photo, the advanced image editing app, comes to the iPhone

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pixelmator Pixelmator Photo, the advanced image editing app, comes to the iPhone

- Photoshop-level editing while on the go

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Pixelmator has introduced a Pixelmator Photo app for the iPhone. Previously, it was limited to the iPad. There is also a version for the Mac.

The in-depth photo editing app offers over 30 colour adjustment options, support for over 600 RAW image formats like Apple ProRAW, AI-powered editing tools like object removal and upscaling for low-resolution shots, batch editing features like the ability to copy and paste edits between photos, a split comparison view for comparing edits, basic tools like Crop and Straighten, and more.

Because it's an iPhone app, you can also expect deep integration with Apple's Photos app and iCloud Photos. 

In other words, it's a Photoshop-level app, but for a smaller screen that can fit in your pocket. You can use it for complex workflows, like applying a bunch of edits to several photos at once, allowing you to quickly process all of your shots while on the go. It's that powerful.

TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial
TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

Pixelmator Photo for iPhone requires iOS 14 or later. It's available on the Apple App Store as a free update for existing users of the iPad app. New users will be able to get the app at a special launch rate of $3.99. Afterward, the app will be regularly priced at $7.99 in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 16 December 2021.
Recommended for you
61 funny things to ask Siri for a good giggle
61 funny things to ask Siri for a good giggle By Britta O'Boyle ·
Pixelmator Photo, the advanced image editing app, comes to the iPhone
Pixelmator Photo, the advanced image editing app, comes to the iPhone By Maggie Tillman ·
Watch out, Twitch: TikTok is testing a desktop game streaming app
Watch out, Twitch: TikTok is testing a desktop game streaming app By Maggie Tillman ·