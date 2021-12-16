(Pocket-lint) - TikTok is apparently testing a new desktop game streaming software that will allow it to directly compete with Amazon-owned Twitch.

Called TikTok Live Studio, it lets users broadcast live footage from games and other desktop applications. It is reportedly being tested with a select number of users across some Western markets, but its webpage on TikTok’s site has been taken down and now appears to be defunct.

If TikTok Live Studio launches, it will not only rival Twitch but also other game streaming services such as YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming.

Zach Bussey, who covers the game streaming space, recently shared screenshots of TikTok Live Studio on Twitter. The app supposedly supports streaming in both landscape and portrait, according to Bussey, and it can pull source footage from games, programs, mobile devices, and cameras.

It's super basic in its current state.



Has both Landscape and Portrait Scenes.



Sources include Game Capture, Mobile Capture, Video Capture, Program Capture, and some text/images. No browser sources, or alerts.



Emojis are limited to the stock ones. pic.twitter.com/oOHwUbSdUF — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) December 15, 2021

TikTok Live Studio isn’t certain to roll out, the company reportedly told TechCrunch. It's also not clear if TikTok might expand its test of Live Studio to more users. It's a wild shift for the company, which, until now, has been primarily focused on mobile video editing and sharing and music.

For more about TikTok and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guides:

TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 16 December 2021