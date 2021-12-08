eBay begins offering an interactive 3D sneaker viewer

(Pocket-lint) - In recent years we've seen sneaker reselling go from a somewhat niche subculture to becoming the norm for any hyped release.

eBay is fully aware and in an effort to keep up with competitors like StockX, the platform is launching its own 3D viewing tool for sneakers.

The new feature is called eBay 3D true view. In a post on the company's website, eBay said the feature will let sellers add 360-degree interactive images of sneakers to their listings.

The brand is partnering with Unity to provide the power behind its real-time 3D modelling.

Stack up rewards and benefits on all your existing cards with this Curve Mastercard By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 8 December 2021

3D true view is rolling out to selected sneaker sellers starting this month and is planned to expand further throughout 2022.

Sellers will need to use a proprietary app to take a video of their kicks from all angles. The video is then uploaded to the cloud and processed using an "AI methodology" that should result in what eBay describes as a "photorealistic" 3D rendition of the product.

The 3D images are only able to be viewed on the eBay iOS and Android apps, but so long as you're on mobile, you can start using the feature right now from here. At the moment, it seems that not all listings have the 3D view option, so you might have to click around a bit to find one.

This isn't the first time eBay has embraced the sneaker resale culture, in October it launched its sneaker authentication service and not long later it acquired the authentication company it was using, Sneaker Con. With this news, it seems to be a trend that's set to continue.