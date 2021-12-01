Top 8 best millionaire dating sites and apps for successful and attractive singles

(Pocket-lint) - Someone has to say it; when you are an attractive and wealthy single, it can be difficult to meet someone who has the same well-established values or who enjoys similar luxurious lifestyle choices. Fortunately, online dating websites and apps specifically designed for the beautiful and the affluent are a reliable, true and tested course of action. They will allow you to find genuine connections with captivating interests, whilst simultaneously assuring you that they possess or desire a certain income bracket.

Millionaire dating online has become increasingly popular over the past few years. There are a great deal of people looking to meet the loves of their lives, friends with benefits, or hot flings. Likewise, there seems to be a countless amount of dating sites and apps that promise to find you incredible matches for small costs. As such, it is understandable that you would like to know if these dating sites will deliver on their promises!

Our specialists have taken the conjecture out of the equation, compiling all the relevant data and composing a list of the Top 8 Millionaire Dating Sites & Apps. We detail the advantages and disadvantages of each platform so that you can pick one that suits your needs. You can be certain that you will find your ideal mate with the help of our list; just remember to invite us to your wedding!

Millionaire Match is one of the best rated dating sites catering to attractive and wealthy singles. It has been featured in acclaimed magazines such as Forbes and on major television networks like CBS and ABC, which is more than enough to capture our undivided attention. Additionally, it is one of the most popular dating websites, with millions of clients worldwide. With such a vast amount of potential matches, you will be sure to find a compatible romantic interest.

Whether you are just beginning to explore the world of online dating or are of a more experienced class, you may have concerns about catfishing or fake profiles. It can be frustrating to believe we found our soulmate, only to have our dreams dashed. Millionaire Match completely minimizes these worries; it verifies member information by completing identity, photo, and income checks. Since everything is reviewed, you can feel safe on this dating website.

An additional positive feature is the short and sweet profiles; while some websites provide extensive profile information and questionnaires, Millionaire Match makes it so easy to connect with a short biography, description of what you are looking for, and small details about your physical appearance and income. This feature makes it easier to search for someone who meets your criteria.

Millionaire Match is one of the more expensive millionaire dating sites and apps available to you. While there is a free version, paid memberships have access to all the features available. That said, there is the option of signing up for a year, and paying per month, which will reduce the fees significantly.

Seeking Billionaire is a relatively new dating website, established in 2019, yet it is a rapidly growing platform with thousands of active members. True to their name, their clientele reaches the ranks of billionaires and millionaires; if you are looking for financially successful individuals, who share similar interests, goals, and values with you, then look no further!

Remarkably, the free version of Seeking Billionaire allows you to access features that other dating websites only offer premium or paying members. For instance, every member can take advantage of the chat feature; in contrast, other dating sites may only allow you to reply rather than initiate conversations. Additionally, everyone can utilize the search aspect in order to look for certain profiles or narrow down results.

Although Seeking Billionaire claims that many of their members have found happy, committed relationships, even a simple browse through their Success Stories page showcases the complete opposite. However, this may be a chance you are willing to take!

Elite Singles is a dating site designed for esteemed individuals in respect to education or career, and thus, catered to the successful and well-to-do. The majority of members on this dating platform hold an above-average education level and a financially thriving career status. If you are looking for someone who takes both their lives and their love interests seriously, this is an excellent dating website for you.

Elite Singles finds highly compatible matches for you after you complete a relatively short but detailed questionnaire. What makes this an attractive and unique aspect is that it picks and delivers up to 7 profiles to you, every day. This is perfect if you simply do not have the time or energy to devote to sorting through hundreds of profiles. Rather, you can easily view a small pool of individuals daily along with your compatibility percentage and common points of interests

Further, sometimes when we reach the age group that this platform caters towards (30-50), we become used to dating the same kinds of people and having similar dating experiences. Elite Singles offers a feature called Have You Met? which presents individuals you might not typically consider, however, with whom you share some interests or values. It may be just what you need if you are looking to break a pattern and meet someone amazing.

Authenticity is one of the top priorities to most online daters, especially when you are investing your time into finding an attractive and successful match. Unfortunately, there are no verifications performed for academic background, job status, or financial standing. Therefore, it becomes incredibly important to trust your gut when speaking with people and attempting to form a genuine connection.

EHarmony is one of the most well-known dating sites, with millions of active members all over the world. Their claim to fame is that thousands of now happily married couples originally met over their platform.

EHarmony provides a lengthy personality test, the answers of which are used to find deeply compatible individuals on many different levels. Although EHarmomy is marketed as a general dating website, it is actually a stellar way to meet good looking and wealthy people; the thorough questionnaire will be able to determine that these are important values and in turn, offer matches that believe the same. Thus, you will find that your matches are not only interested in beauty and money on a superficial level, but that these are core beliefs and traits.

Although EHarmony's algorithm for finding potential partners is remarkable, you do need to do your part by filling out the personality quiz which may take you quite a while. If you are someone who lacks concentration, energy, or time, you may wish to invest in a different dating website or app.

The League is a phenomenal dating app, reminiscent of Tinder yet only for successful elites. It is an exclusive community, in the sense that you cannot simply sign up for the dating platform; you must apply, be placed on a waiting list, and be reviewed before being accepted or denied access. If approved, which may take months depending on your rank on the waiting list, you can be confident that you will be meeting high-class individuals much like yourself.

The concept of this VIP dating app is incredibly unique; being accepted onto a platform such as this can be exhilarating in and of itself. Furthermore, once accepted, you are launched into a dating realm filled with high-quality photographs of beautiful people, shining academic backgrounds, and impressive career information. You get matched with a small pool of singles every day, allowing you to swipe if you are interested or uninterested which is quick, easy, and fun.

It may be expected that paid memberships are extremely expensive for an exclusive app such as this. However, we truly mean this is one of the most expensive memberships to a dating website. Depending on the level of membership that you desire, the price ranges between 67 to 1000 dollars a month.

Similar to The League, The Inner Circle is an exclusive dating app for beautiful and rich singles. You can sign up easily and quickly yet you will be placed on a waiting list; you will be accepted if your career, education and social media status meet their expectations and requirements. Once accepted, you can create a detailed profile that will allow the dating app to find incredible matches that share similar beliefs, interests, goals, hobbies, traits, and values.

If you are exhausted from other dating apps requiring you to swipe on photographs with little to no details concerning personality, then this is definitely a gratifying app. With extensively detailed profiles, you can engage in organic and genuine conversations with people who are serious about getting to know you on a deep level.

Additionally, The Inner Circle hosts events and mingle evenings at local, metropolitan hotspots. This is a perfect way to meet a variety of singles from the app, in an enjoyable and light atmosphere.

If you are not keen on using social media, there is little chance of being accepted to this selective dating app. It relies on social media presence in its reviewing process, especially on sites such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Luxy is a millionaire dating website designed specifically for high-class, successful singles. After applying to be a part of this elite community, existing members and staff will review your profile and determine if you are eligible.

Luxy is dedicated to keeping their members safe and secure, such that they will even verify to make sure that reported income and job status are legitimate claims. Additionally, the two-step verification from both current members and their staff means that no one will slip through the cracks. You can be certain that everyone you speak to on this platform is the real millionaire deal.

Furthermore, Luxy adds a simple detail that makes internet dating a great deal easier; they provide interest tags on each profile. Say goodbye to the days of stale conversation, open your conversation using their key interests!

Unfortunately, there are many common complaints from users on Luxy. The main criticism is that the free version does not present how many matches are in your area or how close your matches would be. Thus, you may end up paying for a membership only to discover that all your potential matches live 2 hours away. An additional grievance with many users is tech glitches and crashing issues with their app.

Raya is a high-quality dating app with one of the most exclusive dating communities. It is well known for the fact that it has many celebrities and other incredibly wealthy figures.

Although it is a superior millionaire dating app, Raya is actually quite affordable compared to similar dating websites and apps. Their membership is only 10 dollars a month.

Furthermore, the process to get into this community is drawn-out and investigative. Since this is the case, everyone you meet on this app must be authentic. In simple words, if you match with a celebrity, that is not a catfish!

It is difficult to be accepted into this elite dating experience; a very small percentage of people are welcomed out of all those who apply. However, you do stand more of a fighting chance if you are referred to the app from a current member!