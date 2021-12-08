(Pocket-lint) - Now that the world has gone almost completely online, most people view content and listen to music through streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc. Gone are the days when people collected CDs and DVDs of their favourite albums and movies. However, there’s something exciting about owning the content you consume, whether that’s your favourite movies or music albums.

And that’s precisely what StreamFab Downloader All-In-One allows you to do, even in the age of streaming. It allows you to download content from your favourite websites and streaming platforms and access them offline, without limitations. This article provides more information about StreamFab Downloader, including how their downloaders work with different streaming platforms and how you can use this platform to download content.

StreamFab Streaming Video Downloader allows you to return to the days of content ownership. It’s an all-inclusive online and streaming video download solution package that allows you to download Full HD videos and high-quality music from your favourite streaming platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and 1000+ other platforms. As long as you have a subscription to these platforms, you can use this platform to download your favourite content.

Some streaming services certainly allow you to download content, but they’re limited. Netflix allows you to download and keep content for a few days, after which it’s deleted from your system. Apple Music allows you to download content, but only in a format applicable to Apple Music. Similarly, most other streaming platforms only allow you to download content into your existing profile, subject to their limitations.

With StreamFab Downloader All-In-One, you can own the content you download. You can download the content in your preferred format onto your computer, from which you can burn them onto Blu-rays and DVDs — no limitations, format problems, or time restrictions on ownership.

The StreamFab Netflix Downloader allows you to download movies and TV shows from Netflix as 1080p MP4 videos to watch offline. You can download videos from your Netflix account, as long as you are downloading content currently available in your geographic location, whether you’re in the US, Germany, France, or Japan.

This platform downloads Netflix content in the universally compatible MP4 format in 1080p resolution with EAC3 5.1 audios. While downloading, you can also select specific languages and subtitles and then save them as SRT Files directly into your videos. You can also batch-download multiple movies and TV shows at once for faster speed.

The StreamFab Amazon Downloader allows you to download Amazon Prime videos from anywhere and save them for offline use. You can download content from all supported Prime Video regions, provided you have a valid Prime Video subscription. Furthermore, the downloaded content is arranged with the original meta-info, allowing you to create well-arranged content libraries.

The Amazon Downloader allows you to save videos in H.264 or H.265 format in 1080p resolution, with EAC3 5.1 or AAC 2.0 audios. You can also remove ads from the content, and you can save the content’s language and subtitle files as separate SRT files or remux them into the video. You can also download multiple movies and tv shows at once.

Features an inbuilt browser where you can access your chosen platforms

Download content directly from the browser

Download up to 8K videos from select platforms

Compatible with 1000+ online video sharing websites

Choice of multiple video and audio formats

Remove ads while downloading videos

Download audios and subtitles in your preferred language

Remux subtitles into the video or save them as separate SRT files

Batch-download multiple videos simultaneously

Download content with meta-information intact

Auto-download new videos from selected platforms

Now, you might be wondering how StreamFab Downloader All-in-One actually works and how you can use it to download your chosen content. Generally speaking, there are multiple ways to download streaming videos and music with this download software, especially since you have different tools for different platforms, such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and more. You can find a comprehensive guide on how to use StreamFab Downloader.

The following is a general overview of the steps involved in using StreamFab Downloader:

Download and install StreamFab All-in-One onto your computer.

Download the Online Installer and select the ‘Click to Install’ option.

Access the StreamFab application and select the ‘Authorize’ tab from the menu.

Enter your account details — email and password. This will authorize your device.

Upon launching StreamFab, you will enter the main interface. You now have multiple options to browse and download the necessary content:

Paste URL allows you to enter the specific content’s URL to initiate the download.

VIP Services allows you to log into your specific streaming platform’s account, such as Netflix or Amazon, to download the necessary content.



Adult Services allows you to download paid adult content from R18 and FANZA. Your Library gives you access to your downloaded files and YouTube subscriptions.



Each of these options comes with its unique downloading styles. Entering the content’s URL allows you to select the appropriate download options and settings to get started. And using the browser or streaming platform reveals a pop-up with download settings while playing the content. It’s all pretty intuitive once you get started.

Once you’ve downloaded the content, you can manage all of your files from the Local Files tab.

StreamFab Downloader All-In-One is undoubtedly one of the most comprehensive, user-friendly, and versatile tools for downloading content for offline usage while bypassing each streaming platform’s individual limitations. If you want to maintain a personal library of content, this platform is worth checking out.

Also, if you need a DVD ripper, to get your video files off old DVDs, the DVDFab DVD Ripper could also help massively - it's a great programme that makes this process really simple.