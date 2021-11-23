(Pocket-lint) - A little while ago TikTok took on the big screen by launching TikTok TV, an app on Amazon Fire TV platforms that lets you watch your favourite short-form creators on your TV instead of having to peer at your phone.

Now, it's widening out the app's availability by bringing it to a range of smart TVs in the US and Canada, including Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, LG Smart TVs, and Samsung Smart TVs.

That should take it from something that's only really available to a certain slice of people and really open the market up a heck of a lot.

The TV version of TikTok is much the same as the mobile one, just with a lot more real estate to actually showcase each video as you watch it. Just like on the mobile side of things, there's a For You feed to get lost in, relying on TikTok's scarily reactive algorithm to serve you up some fun.

TikTok hasn't concretely indicated whether it has plans for even more platforms to welcome the app down the line, but we wouldn't bet against that at this stage.

So, if you're based in the US or Canada and have one of those TV brands, check out its app listings soon to see if you can get hold of TikTok TV and get ready to log in - there's nothing like losing track of time on your TV as well as your phone, eh?