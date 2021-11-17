Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news

Tidal launches free tier, cheaper HiFi plan

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Tidal Tidal launches free tier, cheaper HiFi plan
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Tidal has expanded its service, adding two new tiers to its subcription plans. This includes a completely free tier for the first time.

Lauched exclusively in the US for now, the new Tidal Free plan is ad-supported and restricted to 160kbps recordings. However, it can access the entire catalogue of over 80 million songs at no cost.

The previous Tidal HiFi membership plan has been split in two. They are both available wherever Tidal operates, with the original plan now called HiFi Plus.

It retains its price point of $19.99 / £19.99 per month and offers up to Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) music, Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio tracks. These are recorded in up to 9,216kbps.

Another benefit has been added to the high-end plan too - artists will get a bigger slice of your subscription fee. Up to 10 per cent of your monthly outlay will go to the artists you stream the most.

The standard Tidal HiFi plan has been repositioned to be a middle option. Priced at $9.99 / £9.99, it offers tracks in up to "Hi-Fi quality" - 1,411kbps.

You don't get access to Dolby Atmos music nor Sony 360 Reality Audio, though.

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data
How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Both of the paid plans include downloads for offline listening.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 17 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Tidal launches free tier, cheaper HiFi plan
Tidal launches free tier, cheaper HiFi plan By Rik Henderson ·
Best dating sites and apps to find your special someone in 2021
Best dating sites and apps to find your special someone in 2021 By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
What is Google Files, how does it work, and do you need it?
What is Google Files, how does it work, and do you need it? By Maggie Tillman ·