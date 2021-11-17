Tidal launches free tier, cheaper HiFi plan

(Pocket-lint) - Tidal has expanded its service, adding two new tiers to its subcription plans. This includes a completely free tier for the first time.

Lauched exclusively in the US for now, the new Tidal Free plan is ad-supported and restricted to 160kbps recordings. However, it can access the entire catalogue of over 80 million songs at no cost.

The previous Tidal HiFi membership plan has been split in two. They are both available wherever Tidal operates, with the original plan now called HiFi Plus.

It retains its price point of $19.99 / £19.99 per month and offers up to Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) music, Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio tracks. These are recorded in up to 9,216kbps.

Another benefit has been added to the high-end plan too - artists will get a bigger slice of your subscription fee. Up to 10 per cent of your monthly outlay will go to the artists you stream the most.

The standard Tidal HiFi plan has been repositioned to be a middle option. Priced at $9.99 / £9.99, it offers tracks in up to "Hi-Fi quality" - 1,411kbps.

You don't get access to Dolby Atmos music nor Sony 360 Reality Audio, though.

Both of the paid plans include downloads for offline listening.