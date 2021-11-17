(Pocket-lint) - In the early days of the internet, creating and remembering passwords didn’t pose problems. You may have used the same password for multiple accounts. But that’s no longer possible. These days, most people have dozens of passwords for different online platforms and websites, each with a unique configuration of letters, numbers, and symbols. It’s no wonder that people are becoming increasingly reliant on external means of resetting forgotten passwords.

If you’ve forgotten the Windows Vista passwords, you may wonder how to reset passwords on Windows Vista. You’ll need to reset Windows Vista passwords without suffering data loss. We highlight two unique methods to reset Windows Vista passwords without the risk of data loss - to reset Windows Vista passwords with a USB drive and enact a Windows Vista password reset without disk.

If you want to reset your forgotten password on Windows Vista with a USB drive, you’ll need to have created a password reset disk in advance. The password reset disk will allow you to access your computer if you’ve forgotten your password. To create a password reset disk, you’ll need a USB flash drive. Once you’ve got the password reset disk, you can use it to reset password whenever you forget it.

Step 1: If you’ve forgotten your password on Windows Vista, enter your USB drive to reset

Step 2: Enter the computer BIOS and select the USB device

Step 3: Restart your computer to make it reboot from the USB

Step 4: Once you reach the Reset Windows Password screen, choose the desired account

Step 5: Click Reset Password

Step 6: Unplug the USB device and remove it

Step 7: Restart the computer for a blank password

Pros : Extremely safe method to reset Windows Vista passwords without data loss.

Cons : Only works if you’ve created a password reset disk in advance.

Congratulations! If you’ve followed all the steps mentioned above, you’re probably logged into your computer with the new password. However, as mentioned previously, you can only use this method if you had already created a password reset disk before you forgot the password. If this method hasn’t worked for you, please navigate to Part 2, where we highlight how to reset Windows Vista passwords without a reset disk.

Below, we’ve also described how to create a password reset disk using a USB drive. Once you regain access to your computer, please remember to create the password reset disk for the next time you forget the password.

Step 1: Go to Windows > Control Panel > User Accounts and Family Safety > User Accounts

Step 2: Insert your URBN drive into the computer

Step 3: Click Create a Password Reset Disk

Step 4: Select the URBN drive in which you want to store the password

Step 5: Enter your current password when prompted

Step 6: Once the progress bar reaches 100%, click Finish

Step 7: Remove the USB disk and keep it safe

The previous method is effective and safe, but it has one major problem — it only works if you’ve had the forethought to create a password reset disk in advance. However, most people don’t go to the lengths to create a password reset disk, so that method might not be useful for you. However, even if you don’t have a reset disk, you can still reset Windows Vista passwords using a special password reset tool called PassFab 4Winkey.

PassFab 4Winkey is the ultimate Windows password recovery and password reset tool. It allows you to remove, reset, or delete Windows Vista passwords within a few minutes without having created a password reset disk in advance. It also allows you to create a Windows password reset disk with one click. If you want to perform a Windows Vista password reset without a disk, this is your best option.

You can check out a video tutorial for this Windows password reset tool below:

How to use PassFab 4Winkey?

Step 1: Launch PassFab 4Winkey on your Windows Vista accessible computer, not the locked Windows Vista computer.

Step 2: Select your USB Flash Drive and click Next

Step 3: PassFab 4Winkey will burn the password into the USB and insert the USB drive into your Windows Vista computer

Step 4: Restart the computer by pressing the appropriate Boot Key and press the F12 key to enter the Boot mode.

Step 5: Choose Windows Vista from the menu once your computer restarts.

Step 6: Select reset Account Password and enter your new password.

There’s nothing quite as annoying as a forgotten password for Windows Vista that locks you out of your system. However, the aforementioned methods to reset Windows Vista passwords will allow you to regain entry into your system without any data loss or much inconvenience. PassFab 4Winkey is a must-have password recovery tool for everyone afraid of getting locked out of their computers. You can now use the Discount Code “PFULTI” to gain up to 30% off on the password recovery tool.