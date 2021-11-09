Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue link up to launch Roxi TV Music App

(Pocket-lint) - You might remember the smash hit song 'Kids' from the early noughties. Well, it looks like Robbie and Kylie are back at it again, only this time they're backing a music streaming service for your TV.

Roxi originally launched as a karaoke gadget in 2017 and has since found success as a TV based streaming platform. According to the brand, it saw a big boom in users during lockdown periods and it reckons it can become known as the 'Netflix for Music'.

The new app will allow Brits to stream 70 million tracks including albums, songs and music videos; as well as sing karaoke and play music games for free. 

The Roxi service boasts 140,000 karaoke and 'Karaoke With The Stars' sing along tracks, as well as the ability to test your music knowledge with Roxi's 'Name The Song' music game.

The app is launching on Sky Q, Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV on compatible Sony Bravia, Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba TCL, HiSense and Shield Smart TVs and set-top boxes with Samsung TV and others to follow soon. 

To celebrate the launch, Roxi is giving away more than one million Roxi Karaoke Microphones, normally going for £29.99 a piece. 

Rob Lewis, CEO of Roxi, said in a statement to Pocket-lint "We are about to see a seismic shift in the way we consume and interact with music at home. The mass adoption of TV Apps like Netflix and Disney+ is only the beginning. Roxi is leading the charge in the second TV App revolution; music videos, games and karaoke".

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 9 November 2021.
